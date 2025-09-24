Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table: India, Bangladesh, PAK, SL rankings

The Super 4 stage of the 2025 Asia Cup took an unexpected turn after Bangladesh and Pakistan won their matches against Sri Lanka, who were touted as the second-best team in the continental tournament. India, still undefeated in the Asia Cup, remain favourites to win the title.
However, the way Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka after getting thrashed by India has ensured that the quest for the final two spots will be interesting.
India are at the top of the points table with two points from one game (NRR 0.689), followed by Pakistan, who have won one of their two games.
Bangladesh, who won their first match of the Super 4 stage, are placed third on the Asia Cup 2025 points table.
Sri Lanka are languishing at the bottom after losing both their fixtures. The island nation can only qualify for the final if Bangladesh beat India today and then go on to defeat Pakistan. Sri Lanka would also have to beat India by a big margin in the final game of the Super 4 round.
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table
|Teams
|Matches played
|Won
|Lost
|No result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.689
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.226
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.121
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.59
Asia Cup 2025 stats
|Top 15 highest run-getters in Asia Cup 2025
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Abhishek Sharma
|5
|5
|248
|49.6
|206.67
|23
|17
|2
|Sahibzada Farhan
|5
|5
|156
|31.2
|107.59
|8
|8
|3
|Pathum Nissanka
|5
|5
|154
|30.8
|146.67
|16
|5
|4
|Towhid Hridoy
|4
|4
|127
|42.33
|124.51
|6
|3
|5
|Kusal Mendis
|5
|5
|122
|30.5
|124.49
|13
|3
|6
|Fakhar Zaman
|5
|5
|122
|30.5
|128.42
|12
|3
|7
|Litton Das
|4
|4
|119
|29.75
|129.35
|13
|1
|8
|Mohammad Nabi
|3
|3
|108
|36
|171.43
|6
|8
|9
|Muhammad Waseem
|3
|3
|102
|34
|112.09
|11
|3
|10
|Mohammad Haris
|5
|4
|100
|25
|136.99
|11
|3
|11
|Tilak Varma
|5
|4
|95
|31.67
|126.67
|5
|5
|12
|Nizakat Khan
|3
|3
|94
|47
|120.51
|6
|3
|13
|Sediqullah Atal
|3
|3
|91
|45.5
|135.82
|8
|4
|14
|Saif Hassan
|3
|2
|91
|45.5
|124.66
|4
|5
|15
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|3
|3
|89
|29.67
|217.07
|4
|8
|Top 10 highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2025
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|1
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5
|13.1
|79
|9
|8.78
|79
|1
|2
|Junaid Siddique
|3
|9
|54
|9
|6.33
|57
|2
|3
|Mustafizur Rahman
|5
|18.2
|110
|8
|16.75
|134
|-
|4
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|5
|20
|120
|7
|17
|119
|-
|5
|Saim Ayub
|5
|13
|78
|6
|16
|96
|-
|6
|Nuwan Thushara
|5
|19
|114
|6
|23.67
|142
|1
|7
|Shaheen Afridi
|5
|16.5
|101
|6
|21.17
|127
|-
|8
|Haris Rauf
|3
|10.4
|64
|6
|13.67
|82
|-
|9
|Rishad Hossain
|4
|12
|72
|6
|15.67
|94
|-
|10
|Dushmantha Chameera
|5
|20
|120
|6
|26.5
|159
|-
|11
|Abrar Ahmed
|5
|19.4
|118
|5
|18.2
|91
|-
|12
|Shivam Dube
|5
|9
|54
|5
|13.6
|68
|-
|13
|Shah Faisal
|3
|12
|72
|5
|20.4
|102
|-
|14
|Taskin Ahmed
|3
|12
|72
|5
|21.8
|109
|-
|15
|Aamir Kaleem
|3
|8
|48
|5
|15.2
|76
|-