India vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

India’s Super 4 journey continues with a clash against Bangladesh tonight. A a fixture that carries a rivalry beyond the cricket field. India has dominated the format with a 16-1 record against their neighbours, yet Bangladesh often raises their intensity in these contests.
India’s top order looks daunting. Abhishek Sharma has been in red-hot form with a strike rate above 200, while Shubman Gill has picked up pace in recent outings. Bangladesh’s leading men, Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy, pale in comparison, with modest returns in the 120s strike rate bracket.
Also Read
The Tigers’ best hope lies in their bowling attack. Mustafizur Rahman, with his slower variations, and the spin pair of Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan, will aim to choke India’s scoring. Their key target could be Tilak Varma, whose 2025 struggles against spin are well-documented.
For Bangladesh, keeping India under 160 is the only realistic path. Anything beyond that, and India should cruise to another comfortable win.
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
|Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
How to Watch India vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
When will the India vs Bangladesh match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?
India will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh in Match 3 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Wednesday, September 24.
What will be the venue for the India vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 24?
The match between India and Bangladesh will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the toss take place for India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?
The toss for the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the first ball of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled?
The India vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.