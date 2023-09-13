ICC latest Rankings: Shubman Gill climbs second spot in ODI batting charts

India opener Shubman Gill jumped to second position, among batsmen, in the latest ICC ODI Players' Rankings on the weight of his performances in the ongoing Asia Cup.

India are yet to taste defeat in the Asia Cup and much of their success has to do with handsome contributions from batsmen, especially the top order comprising skipper Rohit Sharma, Gill and talisman Virat Kohli.

Gill isn't the only Indian on the move up the rankings for batsmen, with Kohli rising two places to eighth and Rohit jumping two spots to ninth in the latest standings.

For the first time in more than four and half years, three Indians feature inside the Top 10 of the latest rankings for batsmen.

Gill already has two half-centuries in the tournament, aggregating 154 runs.



His handsome returns in the ongoing tournament has taken him to a career-best second place in the rankings for batsmen. He trails Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who sits top of the pile currently.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says big win against Nepal boost for India match IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's 151 rings the danger bell for India Gill breaks the long-standing record of Babar Azam against WI in 2nd ODI Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Babar backs team's experience in Lanka to do well IND vs PAK: Not playing against Pakistan often makes a difference says Gill Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, live match time, streaming PAK vs SL preview: Can Sri Lanka spoil IND-PAK final prospect in Asia Cup? Asia Cup 2023: Key takeaways for India after 41-run win over Sri Lanka IND vs SL 2023: India end Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODIs Who is Dunith Wellalage? The Lankan spinner who demolished Indian top-order

According to the ICC standings, Gill has closed the gap with Babar considerably, with the margin now narrowing down to just 103 rating points.

The Pakistan captaim tops the batting charts with 863 rating points while Gill currently sits second with 759 points.

One has to go back to the beginning of 2019 to trace the last time India had three players inside the Top-10 rankings for batsmen.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan featured in the Top-10 then alongside Rohit and Kohli in January =, 2019.

Pakistan, which currently occupies the joint top spot in ODI rankings with Australia, have three of their players in the Top-10 of the batting charts.

However, Imam-ul-Haq has dropped one place to fifth and fellow opener Fakhar Zaman has slipped three spots to be on 10th.

Currently in the form of his life, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has climbed the bowling charts to be in the 7th spot, on the back of his nine wickets in the Asia Cup.

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also moved up four places to sixth in the standings for all-rounders.