Who will join India in Asia Cup final if PAK vs SL match is washed out?

The two cricketing powerhouses of Asia -- India and Pakistan -- have never played against each other in the final of Asia Cup's 39-year history. The biggest reason behind this has been the rise of Sri Lanka, which has spoiled the rivalry battle at the continental extravaganza. And the Lankans will have the opportunity to deny ardent cricket fans the chance to witness the India vs Pakistan final in Asia Cup 2023 as well.
With India already in the final, Pakistan need just a win over Sri Lanka to set up a summit clash on September 17. And the scenario is the same for Sri Lanka.
But what will happen, if the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match is washed out due to inclement weather conditions?
If the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match gets washed out due to rain, then both teams will share a point each, and Dasun Shanaka's side will qualify for the grand finale on Sunday.
Here's how Sri Lanka can qualify for the final
The reigning Asia Cup champions are well-placed to defend their title if they can return to winning ways on Thursday.
Also Read
Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India at top after 41-run win over Sri Lanka
WTC 2023-25 points table: England docked 19 points, Australia 10 in Ashes
Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, live match time, streaming
Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast
Asia Cup, IND vs SL Highlights: Wellalage's efforts in vain, India in final
ICC latest Rankings: Shubman Gill climbs second spot in ODI batting charts
Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, live match time, streaming
PAK vs SL preview: Can Sri Lanka spoil IND-PAK final prospect in Asia Cup?
Asia Cup 2023: Key takeaways for India after 41-run win over Sri Lanka
IND vs SL 2023: India end Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODIs
By virtue of a superior net run rate to Pakistan, Sri Lanka are well placed to reach the Asia Cup 2023 final and can earn a place in the decider by just winning the match against Pakistan
A win will have them qualify without a fuss, while a tie or no result will also see them playing the final against India at R Premadasa Stadium.
Pakistan scenarios for Asia Cup final qualification
Points: 2
Net run rate: - 1.892
Matches remaining: Sri Lanka (September 14)
The equation is simple for Pakistan. Win against Sri Lanka in Colombo on September 14 and give Indo-Pakistani fans another chance to enjoy the greatest rivalry in cricket. Even the broadcaster would have wanted to see the India-Pakistan final given the match could soar up the advertisements slot rates.
Conversely, any other result in SL vs PAK match will see them miss out.
How Bangladesh are placed for final berth
Points: 0
Net run rate: - 0.749
Matches remaining: India (September 15)
Sri Lanka's loss to India on Tuesday effectively knocked Bangladesh out of contention of reaching the 2023 Asia Cup final.
Super 4: Asia Cup 2023 points table
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Net Run Rate
|India (Q)
|04
|02
|02
|+2.690
|Sri Lanka
|02
|02
|01
|-0.200
|Pakistan
|02
|02
|01
|-1.892
|Bangladesh
|00
|02
|00
|-0.749
Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Full Schedule
|Match Number
|Match Date
|Match Timing (IST)
|Venue
|Result
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|September 6
|3 PM
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Pakistan won by 7 wickets
HIGHLIGHTS
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|September 9
|3 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|
SL won by 21 runs
HIGHLIGHTS
|Pakistan vs India
|September 10
|3 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|India won by 228 runs HIGHLIGHTS
|India vs Sri Lanka
|September 12
|3 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|India won by 41 runs HIGHLIGHTS
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|September 14
|3 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|TBD
|India vs Bangladesh
|September 15
|3 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|TBD