Who will join India in Asia Cup final if PAK vs SL match is washed out?

With India already in the final, Pakistan need just a win over Sri Lanka to set up a summit clash on September 17. And the scenario is the same for Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup final scenarios for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
The two cricketing powerhouses of Asia -- India and Pakistan -- have never played against each other in the final of Asia Cup's 39-year history. The biggest reason behind this has been the rise of Sri Lanka, which has spoiled the rivalry battle at the continental extravaganza. And the Lankans will have the opportunity to deny ardent cricket fans the chance to witness the India vs Pakistan final in Asia Cup 2023 as well.

With India already in the final, Pakistan need just a win over Sri Lanka to set up a summit clash on September 17. And the scenario is the same for Sri Lanka.

But what will happen, if the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match is washed out due to inclement weather conditions?

If the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match gets washed out due to rain, then both teams will share a point each, and Dasun Shanaka's side will qualify for the grand finale on Sunday.

Here's how Sri Lanka can qualify for the final

The reigning Asia Cup champions are well-placed to defend their title if they can return to winning ways on Thursday.

By virtue of a superior net run rate to Pakistan, Sri Lanka are well placed to reach the Asia Cup 2023 final and can earn a place in the decider by just winning the match against Pakistan 

A win will have them qualify without a fuss, while a tie or no result will also see them playing the final against India at R Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistan scenarios for Asia Cup final qualification

Points: 2
Net run rate: - 1.892
Matches remaining: Sri Lanka (September 14)

The equation is simple for Pakistan. Win against Sri Lanka in Colombo on September 14 and give Indo-Pakistani fans another chance to enjoy the greatest rivalry in cricket. Even the broadcaster would have wanted to see the India-Pakistan final given the match could soar up the advertisements slot rates. 

Conversely, any other result in SL vs PAK match will see them miss out.

How Bangladesh are placed for final berth

Points: 0
Net run rate: - 0.749
Matches remaining: India (September 15)

Sri Lanka's loss to India on Tuesday effectively knocked Bangladesh out of contention of reaching the 2023 Asia Cup final.

Super 4: Asia Cup 2023 points table

Team Points Matches Played Matches Won Net Run Rate
         
India (Q) 04 02 02 +2.690
Sri Lanka 02 02 01 -0.200
Pakistan 02 02 01 -1.892
Bangladesh 00 02 00 -0.749

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Full Schedule 

Match Number Match Date Match Timing (IST) Venue Result
Pakistan vs Bangladesh September 6 3 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pakistan won by 7 wickets
HIGHLIGHTS
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka September 9 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo SL won by 21 runs
HIGHLIGHTS
Pakistan vs India September 10 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo India won by 228 runs HIGHLIGHTS
India vs Sri Lanka September 12 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo India won by 41 runs HIGHLIGHTS
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka September 14 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD
India vs Bangladesh September 15 3 PM R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD

Topics : Asia Cup India vs Pakistan India vs Sri Lanka India cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team Pakistan cricket Pakistan cricket team

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

