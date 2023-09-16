close
India vs Sri Lanka final: Washington Sundar in India squad as Axar's cover

Washington Sundar has been added to the Indian squad ahead of the all-important Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka

Washington Sundar replaces Axar Patel in Indian squad for Asia Cup final 2023. Photo: X

Washington Sundar replaces Axar Patel in Indian squad for Asia Cup final 2023. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 3:11 PM IST
Off-spinner Washington Sundar was added to the Indian squad on Saturday ahead of the Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 17, 2023, against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Sundar came in as cover for Axar Patel who was injured while playing against Bangladesh on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Sundar,23, has played 4 Tests, 16 ODIs and 36 T20Is for the Men in Blue and was last seen in India clours during the team’s tour of Ireland earlier this year. 

Patel, a left-arm orthodox bowler and more than decent batter, almost took India to victory against Bangladesh before perishing in the penultimate over of Mustafizur Rahaman for 42 off just 34 balls. He was the second-highest run-scorer after centurion Shubman Gill. 

Sundar on the other hand has scored 233 runs in ODIs with a fifty to his name. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has also taken 16 wickets in 16 matches with 3/30 against West Indies being his best bowling performance. 

Will Sundar play in the final or not will be a difficult call to make. India always wanted to play with three pacers and two spinners in which case Ravindra Jadeja Kuldeep Yadav are the prime contenders for the spot. The three pacers will most likley be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. 

Sundar made his international debut at a tender age of 18 years against Sri Lanka in Mohali in December 2017. 

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 3:11 PM IST

