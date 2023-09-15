close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Doubts over Naseem Shah's fitness for Pakistan's initial World Cup games

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has cast doubts on the possibility of pacer Naseem Shah's timely recovery for their initial matches in the upcoming World Cup in India

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has cast doubts on the possibility of pacer Naseem Shah's timely recovery for their initial matches in the upcoming World Cup in India.
However, their ace pacer Haris Rauf is "recovering well" from a side strain and will be fit in time for their opening match against the Netherlands at Hyderabad on October 6, the skipper has said.
The duo picked up niggling injuries during Pakistan's Super Four clash against India in the Asia Cup and were sitting on from the sidelines when the team crashed out of the tournament after losing to Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet released any official timeline regarding Naseem's rehabilitation process following a right shoulder injury.
In light of this, Babar Azam expressed uncertainty regarding Naseem's fitness for the start of the tournament.
"I'll tell you later... Not telling you our Plan B now. But, yes, Haris Rauf is not bad. He's just got a little bit of a side strain, but he's recovering before the World Cup.

Also Read

Pakistan call up backups for injured pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

Asia Cup PAK vs BAN: Haris Rauf, Naseem shine as Pakistan earn clinical win

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

Pak pacer Naseem Shah ruled out of Asia Cup, to be replaced by Zaman Khan

Who is Ayesha Naseem? Pakistani cricketer who retired at 18 citing religion

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

Family members of NZ players announce WC squad in heart-warming video

IND vs PAK: Not playing against Pakistan often makes a difference says Gill

Retaining the Cup appealed me the most: Ben Stokes explains his ODI return

CWC 2023: SKY needs minor mindset shift to crack ODI code - AB de Villiers

"Naseem Shah also... they have a couple of miss matches, I don't know (how long) the recovery (is), but in my opinion, Naseem Shah also (will be) in the World Cup later on. But let's see," he added.
The 20-year-old injury-prone Naseem had a back problem when he was 17 years old and it kept him out for 14 months.
Six weeks following his comeback, a shoulder injury occurred during his debut appearance in the County Championship with Gloucestershire, which kept him out of action for another month.
Initially identified as a red-ball specialist, he has evolved as a key bowler for Pakistan across all three formats of the game.
In ODIs, he has emerged as Pakistan's most formidable bowler, amassing 32 wickets in just 14 matches, all at an average of below 17.
Teams have until September 28 to submit their squads to the ICC for the six-week tournament and they may only alter their 15-player groups after that date with permission from the event organisers.
Pakistan have no official 50-over matches prior to the start of the World Cup, although they do have two warm-up games scheduled against New Zealand (September 29) and Australia (October 3) that do not hold official ODI status.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan cricket team ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan Cricket Board

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon