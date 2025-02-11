Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to back injury

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to back injury

In his place, the senior men's selection committee has called up Harshit Rana to the squad for the prestigious tournament, which begins on February 19 in Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

In his place, the senior men's selection committee has called up Harshit Rana to the squad for the prestigious tournament, which begins on February 19 in Pakistan.

Additionally, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been included in the squad, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was initially part of the provisional squad.

India's matches in the tournament will be held in Dubai, following a hybrid model agreement.

The squad includes: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

 

More From This Section

Shaheen Afridi

Concerns over the form of pacers Shaheen, Naseem: Ex-Pak skipper Latif

Haris Rauf, Haris, Rauf

Pakistan selectors confident about Rauf playing in Champions Trophy opener

Corbin Bosch

Klaasen, Maharaj, De Zorzi, Bosch join South Africa squad in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB inaugurates renovated National Stadium for Champions Trophy 2025

india vs pakistan

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top five matches in tournament history

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon