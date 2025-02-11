Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to back injury

India’s fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.
In his place, the senior men's selection committee has called up Harshit Rana to the squad for the prestigious tournament, which begins on February 19 in Pakistan.
Additionally, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been included in the squad, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was initially part of the provisional squad.
India's matches in the tournament will be held in Dubai, following a hybrid model agreement.
The squad includes: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakaravarthy.