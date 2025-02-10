Business Standard

Will Bumrah participate in Champions Trophy? BCCI to decide on Feb 11

Bumrah was expected to join the Indian squad for the third ODI against England, but his absence has now raised questions about his participation in the Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is finally ready to address the much-anticipated question about Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday, February 11, which is also the deadline set by the BCCI for all teams to make changes to their squads for the eight-team tournament.
 
Bumrah, who has been sidelined since India’s Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this year due to a back injury, was supposed to complete his rehabilitation by the first week of February and join the Indian squad for the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. However, no official statement has been released regarding Bumrah’s health update to date, and the pacer is also unlikely to join the Men in Blue for the final ODI in two days.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
 
According to a media report, Jasprit Bumrah recently underwent a back scan at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The BCCI's medical team will now collaborate with selectors and team management before making a decision on his availability.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

