Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Concerns over the form of pacers Shaheen, Naseem: Ex-Pak skipper Latif

Concerns over the form of pacers Shaheen, Naseem: Ex-Pak skipper Latif

Afridi and Shah are set to lead Pakistan's pace battery in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Shaheen Afridi dismisses Mohd Naim of Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: PCB

Shaheen Afridi dismisses Mohd Naim of Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: PCB

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former captain Rashid Latif urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to overhaul the team's pace attack, looking beyond frontline pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, as he felt they were not contributing enough.

Afridi and Shah are set to lead Pakistan's pace battery in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

When was the last time Afridi delivered a match-winning performance? Latif questioned.

He said even Shah had not been able to deliver consistently despite having a long stint with the national team in different formats.

Naseem has also not contributed significantly to Pakistan's success, the former wicketkeeper-batsman said in an interview during a channel.

 

Also Read

Haris Rauf, Haris, Rauf

Pakistan selectors confident about Rauf playing in Champions Trophy opener

Pakistan vs South Africa

ODI tri-series: Pakistan vs South Africa playing 11 and live streaming

Babar Azam

Champions Trophy: Ravi Shastri ranks Pakistan as one of the favourites

Fakhar Zaman

Champions Trophy: Fakhar recalls Pakistan's 'unlikely' success in 2017

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Champions Trophy: Military, paramilitary in charge of security in Pakistan

He said the defeat against New Zealand in the ongoing tri-series opener was an example of how in recent times the pacers had not delivered for Pakistan.

I have concerns over the form of Shaheen, Naseem and others and I feel they have not performed as expected.

He urged the PCB to take a fresh approach by finding new fast bowlers and ensuring that senior players were held accountable for their underwhelming performances.

He felt that players like Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha are frequently criticised, while senior players like Afridi, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Rizwan rarely face scrutiny for their performances.

"No one is talking about these players' lacklustre performances," Latif said.

Legendary Javed Miandad noted that the selectors were depending heavily on the pace attack to deliver in the Champions Trophy.

I am hopeful that the pace bowlers will deliver when it matters for us in this tournament. We have just one specialist spinner and the rest are not regular spinners, Miandad said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah fitness live updates: What is the latest news on India star pacer's injury?

Corbin Bosch

Klaasen, Maharaj, De Zorzi, Bosch join South Africa squad in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB inaugurates renovated National Stadium for Champions Trophy 2025

india vs pakistan

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top five matches in tournament history

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

Will Bumrah participate in Champions Trophy? BCCI to decide on Feb 11

Topics : Pakistan cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon