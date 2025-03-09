IND vs NZ Playing 11 latest updates: Complete XI for Champions Trophy final

India will aim for their third Champions Trophy title as they face New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International cricket stadium. After defeating Australia in the first semi-final on March 4 at Dubai International Stadium, the Men in Blue are ready for the final showdown. New Zealand, who secured their place after defeating South Africa in the second semi-final on March 5, will provide tough competition.
India is expected to field a strong playing XI to take on the Kiwis in this highly anticipated clash while the Kiwis have doubts over one of their star performers and might need to change their eleven slightly on March 9.
India Playing 11 vs New Zealand today: Consistent performers ready to take the field
Given the pitch's likely to be sluggish, India might go with four spinners and two pacers, including Hardik Pandya. With India set to play on the pitch that hosted India vs Pakistan match in the league stage, the spin quatret will an ideal option for team India.
However, the smart thing to do would be to stick with the same eleven and continue that momentum that the side is carrying over the two games. With spinners taking the majority of the wickets against New Zealand last time out, it is possible that Rohit and Gambhir leave things unchanged on March 9.
India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy
India squad for Champions Trophy 2025 final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.
New Zealand Playing 11 for final: Matt Henry a doubt for the Kiwis?
The Kiwis were dominant with the bat in their semi-final clash against South Africa and don't need to make any change in the batting order ahead of the final showdown against India. However, the semis encounter did bring up a worry for Mitch Santner and his side as star pacer Matt henry has picked up a shoulder niggle that might rule him out of the biggest game of the tournament.
Henry took a fifer against India on March 2, a feat not many Kiwi pacers have in their bag and the New Zealanders would certainly hope that he passes the fitness test ahead of the final in Dubai. New Zealand has two backup options, Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy, for Matt Henry in case he is unavailable for the Champions Trophy final.
New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, William O'Rourke
New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy 2025 final: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith