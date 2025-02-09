Business Standard

Corbin Bosch replaces Anrich Nortje in SA's Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Corbin Bosch replaces Anrich Nortje in SA's Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Bosch has played only one ODI, where he impressed with both the bat and ball, scoring an unbeaten 40 and taking a wicket with his right-arm pace.

Corbin Bosch

Corbin Bosch

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

South Africa has announced the inclusion of relatively new face Corbin Bosch as a replacement for the injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the upcoming Champions Trophy, scheduled to begin later this month. Nortje, who has been a vital part of South Africa’s fast bowling attack, was ruled out of the prestigious ICC event due to a recurring back injury that had sidelined him earlier.  ALSO READ: ODI tri-series: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11 and live streaming
 
Bosch, 30, made his international debut in December last year. He has played only one ODI, where he impressed with both the bat and ball, scoring an unbeaten 40 and taking a wicket with his right-arm pace. Despite his limited exposure at the international level, Bosch’s recent form has earned him the spot in the squad.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here  Multiple additions to the squad for SA
 
 
Alongside Bosch, fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been added to the squad as a traveling reserve, and they will join the South African team for the remainder of their ODI tri-series in Pakistan. Additionally, batter Tony de Zorzi will also travel with the squad. 
 
Nortje, 31, had already been ruled out of the Champions Trophy by Cricket South Africa (CSA) last month, confirming he would not recover in time for the tournament. This setback follows his absence from the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India due to a stress fracture in his back.   Check Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule here
 
Nortje’s absence is a significant blow to South Africa, as his pace, bounce, and variations have been crucial to their white-ball success. With 36 wickets in 22 ODIs and 53 wickets in 42 T20Is, his influence on the team has been undeniable. His last ODI appearance was 15 months ago against Australia in Bloemfontein.

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy South Africa cricket team

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

