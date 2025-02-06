Business Standard

Big blow for Australia as Cummins, Hazlewood ruled out of Champions Trophy

Big blow for Australia as Cummins, Hazlewood ruled out of Champions Trophy

National selection panel chairman George Bailey expressed disappointment at the situation but emphasized that it also presented an opportunity for other players to step up.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Australia’s hopes for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy were dealt a significant blow on Thursday with the announcement that captain Pat Cummins and senior pacer Josh Hazlewood would not be available for the tournament due to injuries.
 
Pat Cummins, who had been struggling with an ankle injury towards the end of the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India, has not recovered in time for the Champions Trophy. Hazlewood, on the other hand, is still recuperating from a calf strain that has kept him sidelined. Hazlewood’s last appearance was in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in Brisbane, which ended in a draw.
 
These injury concerns add to a growing list of setbacks for Australia as they prepare for the tournament. The absence of these two key bowlers follows the unexpected retirement of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis from ODIs and the withdrawal of Mitchell Marsh due to his ongoing back injury.  
 
Selection Dilemma for Australia

With Cummins and Hazlewood ruled out, the team faces an even bigger challenge heading into the Champions Trophy. National selection panel chairman George Bailey expressed disappointment at the situation but emphasized that it also presented an opportunity for other players to step up.
 
In Cummins’ absence, the responsibility of leadership could fall to either Steve Smith or Travis Head, both of whom have experience leading the team in the past. Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign kicks off on February 22 against rivals England in Lahore.   Check the Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule here
 
 IPL and WTC Final Concerns
 
Both Cummins and Hazlewood are expected to take an extended period to recover. This raises doubts about their availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL), where Cummins is set to captain Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Hazlewood was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a hefty fee of Rs 12.50 crore. 
 
After the Champions Trophy, Australia’s next major assignment will be the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord’s in June. The team will hope that their key bowlers are fit in time to compete in the prestigious match.

Topics : Australia cricket team Pat Cummins ICC Champions Trophy Cricket

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

