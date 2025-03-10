Monday, March 10, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Five Indians included as ICC announces CT 2025 team of the tournament

Five Indians included as ICC announces CT 2025 team of the tournament

Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner, who played a key role for his team with nine wickets, was named the captain of the team

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India vs New Zealand final highlights

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

A day after the successful conclusion of the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, which saw India beating New Zealand by four wickets to wear the white blazers of the winners for the third time, the ICC announced the team of the tournament for the Champions Trophy 2025 on Monday. The two finalists, India and New Zealand, dominated the list with nine out of the 11 players from these two sides, while two players from Afghanistan also made their way to the list. The 12th man position was also secured by the champions, India.
 
India leads selections after title win 
 
India’s triumph in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand saw five of their players earn a spot in the team of the tournament. Among them, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Varun Chakravarthy made the list, while Axar Patel was named as the 12th man.
 
Kohli finished fifth in the run-scoring charts, amassing 218 runs at an impressive average of 54.50, with a century against Pakistan and a crucial 84-run knock in the semi-final against Australia. Iyer was India’s leading run-scorer with 243 runs, including two half-centuries, while Rahul averaged a staggering 140, thanks to his crucial unbeaten contributions in the knockout stage.
 
On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami returned from injury to claim nine wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy delivered in just three matches, taking nine wickets while maintaining an impressive economy rate. 

New Zealand’s stars shine despite final defeat 
New Zealand may have fallen short in the final against India, but they still had four players making the team of the tournament. Rachin Ravindra led the run-scoring charts with 263 runs, including two centuries, one of which came in the semi-final against South Africa.
 
All-rounder Glenn Phillips was one of New Zealand’s most impactful players, contributing heavily with both the bat and in the field. His stunning catches and crucial semi-final wickets made him an easy selection.
 
Mitchell Santner, who played a key role with nine wickets, was named the team captain, while Matt Henry, despite missing the final, finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets.
 
Afghanistan’s historic Champions Trophy campaign 
Afghanistan’s breakthrough Champions Trophy performance was recognised with two of their players making the team. Ibrahim Zadran, who scored a record-breaking 177 runs against England, was chosen as one of the openers, while all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai impressed with both bat and ball, finishing with seven wickets and 126 runs at an average of 42.00.
 
Bowling unit dominated by India and New Zealand 
The bowling attack in the team of the tournament features a strong mix of pace and spin. India’s Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy, alongside New Zealand’s Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner, make up the main bowling unit.
 
Henry led the wicket-taking charts with 10 wickets, while Santner's crucial breakthroughs in key matches—including the final—earned him captaincy honours. Chakravarthy's accuracy and consistency across his three matches made him an automatic pick.
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 team of the tournament 
Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan), Virat Kohli (India), Shreyas Iyer (India), KL Rahul (India, WK), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand, captain), Mohammed Shami (India), Matt Henry (New Zealand), Varun Chakravarthy (India), Axar Patel (India, 12th man)

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

