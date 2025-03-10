Monday, March 10, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / It required lot of preparation: KL Rahul after excelling in new role

It required lot of preparation: KL Rahul after excelling in new role

Rahul, who usually bat No. 5, was pushed down a position lower in the Champions Trophy, and made 140 runs in four innings here.

Kl Rahul

KL Rahul after India win ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Photo: @BCCI

Press Trust of India Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KL Rahul is delighted after successfully migrating to No. 6 batting slot, and termed it as a result of his unrelenting preparation and improving his game constantly.

Rahul, who usually bat No. 5, was pushed down a position lower in the Champions Trophy, and made 140 runs in four innings here.

It's really pleasing for me. The work that I'm putting in to different roles requires a lot of preparation, work outside the cricket field, thinking about how I need to take each game and how I need to perform in different situations and watch some of the players that bat at 5, 6 and how they've been successful, said Rahul following India's Champions Trophy triumph on Sunday. 

 

Rahul said he was happy to take up that new responsibility for the team.

I've been taught from a very early age by my coaches that cricket is a team game and whatever the team requires of you, you need to be able to accept that and find a way to put in performances for the team and understand what your role is, understand what the responsibility is, understand what it takes to be successful batting in different positions, he added.

Also Read

Hardik Pandya

Stay in the battle, seize the chance: Hardik on his cricketing philosophy

Champions Trophy controversy: ICC snubs PCB official in closing ceremony, sparks outrage

Wasim Akram reveals why PCB chief missed Champions Trophy final ceremony

Mhow clashes, Indore

Clashes erupt in MP's Mhow after stone-pelting at rally celebrating CT win

ICC Champions Trophy winners list along with their captains

ICC Champions Trophy winners and runners-up list with their captains

Rohit Sharma

'I am not retiring' - Rohit silences rumours after Champions Trophy win

True to those words, Rahul adapted well to the situation in the semifinal against Australia and in the final against New Zealand, producing small yet significant knocks.

The Bengaluru man made an unbeaten 42 against the Aussies while his collected 32 not out helped India come out of a tight chase against the Kiwis successfully.

Overall, he made just 140 runs but he made it at a strike-rate of 98, indicating the impact those runs had on the course of the game. 

Skipper Rohit Sharma indicated as much.

The pressure doesn't get to him with that calmness, we wanted that calmness in the middle. I'm very, very happy with how he managed to pull this tournament and batted in the pressure situation, both in semifinals and this game as well.

The contribution may not be 70-80, but those 30-40s are a very, very important one, said Rohit.

Now, Rahul has a Champions Trophy to show for his efforts, and he was pleased as punch.

I'm very happy at the moment, ICC victories are not so easy to get. It's my first run so I'm very happy over the moon and really happy with the way we've played this entire tournament and it's been a complete team effort, he noted.

Rahul was an assured presence behind the stumps as well, pulling off important stumping and catches.

The 32-year-old was chuffed because keeping was not an easy task in these conditions where spinners dominated.

It's not something very new and the role of a wicketkeeper batsman that I'm doing here in the Indian team, I think from 2019 or 2020. I do wicket keeping in IPL as well. 

But I think this is the most challenging place that I've kept wickets in. I worked really hard and I have to mention our fielding coach Dilip sir also, he worked very hard with mehis tips and whatever he noticed about my keeping, so it worked, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India vs New Zealand final highlights

IND vs NZ HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: IND beat NZ to win ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India's ICC Trophy wins

1983 to 2025: Relive India's iconic wins in final of ICC events | Watch

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

WATCH: Rohit-Kohli's special dance after India's final triumph | IND vs NZ

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winner prize money in Indian rupees

Champions Trophy 2025 prize money: How much do India, New Zealand receive?

Virat Kohli

'When you leave..', Virat on India's bright future after his retirement

Topics : KL Rahul ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy India cricket team India vs New Zealand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather Daylight Saving 2025Latest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon