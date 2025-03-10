Monday, March 10, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stay in the battle, seize the chance: Hardik on his cricketing philosophy

Stay in the battle, seize the chance: Hardik on his cricketing philosophy

Hardik Pandya was forced to take up new ball duties in the Champions Trophy in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, and the all-rounder said his natural fighting abilities helped him adjust to the new role.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya (PIC:X)

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pandya's job was minimal in the tournament though as India mainly operated with four spinners.

He bowled just 24.3 overs across five matches taking four wickets. 

Bowling will take care of itself. The year was full of learnings and challenges. My mindset has never taught me to run away from challenges. I have always believed that if the challenges are tough, throw some punches.

 

"If you don't leave the battlefield, then you have a chance, Pandya said during a mixed zone interaction after India's triumph in Champions Trophy.

Pandya said he has been working behind the doors to eke out optimum performance from himself.

I have always had confidence in myself that I can do it. And at the same time, the hard work that goes behind the doors, it pays off. I always believe that the way you prepare, you will be able to reflect that in the game, especially, he added.

The victory in the ICC showpiece also helped Pandya erase the bitter memories of India's defeat to Pakistan in the 2017 edition of which he was also a part of. 

I can say that an incomplete dream is over today. But 8 years is a very long time. A lot of things happened in life in 8 years. But at the same time, winning, and that too for India, is something very, very important for me.

And this is not a dialogue, but it's a rule of my life. I have always maintained that if Hardik Pandya doesn't do anything, it's fine. But if the team does well, it will be great, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

