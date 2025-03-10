Monday, March 10, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Violence erupts during bike rally in Gujarat after India's CT win; 11 held

Violence erupts during bike rally in Gujarat after India's CT win; 11 held

As per the first information report, the rally was passing by a mosque in a minority-dominated area around 10.30 pm when some bikers raced their two-wheelers, blaring horns

Nine persons have been named in the FIR | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
At least 11 people were detained after a late-night motorcycle rally to celebrate India's ICC Champions Trophy win led to violence in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, police said on Monday.

A group of people took out a motorcycle rally in Dehgam town after India won the Champions Trophy final match against New Zealand on Sunday night, an official said.

As per the first information report, the rally was passing by a mosque in a minority-dominated area around 10.30 pm when some bikers raced their two-wheelers, blaring horns.

It said around 15 persons sitting in the mosque for the ongoing Ramzan festival objected to this, hurling abuses and trying to attack the bikers with sticks when they fled.

 

Deputy Superintendent of Police P N Vanda said, "Most bikers left after being attacked by persons objecting to the noise of the bike rally. Some five to six persons escaped after leaving their motorcycles behind. The accused persons damaged the two-wheelers that were left behind."  "We have detained 11 persons for questioning, and further investigation is underway. An FIR was registered in the wee hours of Monday," he said.

Vanda said that except for the complainant, who sustained a fracture due to a fall while trying to escape from the spot, nobody was injured in the incident.

Nine persons have been named in the FIR and were booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) relating to unlawful assembly, rioting, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and mischief that causes damage to property.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gujarat Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy violence

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

