IND vs ENG: Here's why Varun Chakravarthy added in India's ODI squad?

IND vs ENG: Here's why Varun Chakravarthy added in India's ODI squad?

Chakravarthy was seen training and bowling in the nets on Tuesday, sparking fresh speculation about his potential inclusion in India's Champions Trophy squad.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
With air still not clear over the fitness of India lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah, the addition of Varun Chakravarthy in the squad for the three-match ODI series against England hinted that the spinner might take the flight to Dubai for the Champions Trophy
 
In-form mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy linked up with India’s ODI squad following his sensational performances in the recently concluded T20 International series against England. 
 
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star, who bagged 14 wickets in five matches and was named Player of the Series, has not been selected for the three-match ODI series against England or the Champions Trophy later this month. However, the team management wants him to "keep up the momentum."
 
 
Chakravarthy was seen training and bowling in the nets on Tuesday, sparking fresh speculation about his potential inclusion in India’s Champions Trophy squad.
 
"Yes, Varun Chakravarthy is part of the squad," confirmed India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill during a media interaction after the team’s training session. 
Varun Chakravarthy bowling stats
Format Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w
T20Is 18 18 411 481 33 5/17 5/17 14.57 7.02 12.4 0 2
FC 1 1 234 105 1 1/105 1/105 105 2.69 234 0 0
List A 23 23 1169 834 59 5/9 5/9 14.13 4.28 19.8 0 4
T20s 106 105 2371 2919 138 5/17 5/17 21.15 7.38 17.1 1 3

Gambhir's Influence and Champions Trophy Selection Puzzle 
It is understood that head coach Gautam Gambhir wants Chakravarthy to stay in rhythm and bowl against top Indian batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant. With the deadline for any last-minute squad changes for the Champions Trophy set for February 12, the spinner remains a strong candidate for selection.
 
However, Chakravarthy faces an uphill battle. India’s squad already includes three finger spinners—Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar—along with wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is returning from a sports hernia surgery.
 
"As of now, the team management wanted Varun to bowl in the ODI squad nets ahead of the England series. Varun doesn’t play red-ball cricket," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
 
"With the domestic white-ball season already concluded, he doesn’t have any assignments until the start of IPL in late March. He is in good rhythm, and they want him to continue that," the source added.  India squad for Champions Trophy 2025  India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.    Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
Will Chakravarthy be added to the India squad for Champions Trophy?
 
"The selectors have already picked four spinners, and there are only three ODIs before the Champions Trophy," the official said.
 
"But if the team management wants Varun, they will have to speak to the chairman of the selection committee. Whether they intend to or not is still unknown."  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
 
Chakravarthy performance in Dubai
 
Varun was part of India's squad for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup which was hosted by UAE. He was selected on the back of the superb outing in IPL which preceeded the T20 World Cup. 
 
Varun Chakaravarthy T20 International stats in Dubai
Overs Runs conceeded Wickets Opposition Ground Match Date
4 33 0 v Pakistan Dubai (DICS) 24 Oct 2021
4 23 0 v New Zealand Dubai (DICS) 31 Oct 2021
3 15 0 v Scotland Dubai (DICS) 5 Nov 2021
 

Topics : India vs England ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

