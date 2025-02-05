Business Standard

Champions Trophy 2025: Injury woes continue to mount trouble for Aussies

Champions Trophy 2025: Injury woes continue to mount trouble for Aussies

With Mitchell Marsh ruled out and skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood still doubtful, Australia are unlikely to field their go-to playing XI in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Feb 05 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

One of the favourites to win the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and the reigning ODI world champion, Australia are having a less-than-ideal time on their road to the tournament. After Mitchell Marsh, who was part of Australia’s initially announced squad for the ICC event, was ruled out due to injury, Australian coach Andrew McDonald told the media on Wednesday that their regular skipper, Pat Cummins, is still not match-fit and is highly unlikely to return in time to lead the team in the Champions Trophy. McDonald said that either Steve Smith or Travis Head could be named ODI skipper in Cummins' absence.
 
 
Apart from Cummins, pacer Josh Hazlewood is also still recovering from a previous injury.
 
Smith and Head in the captaincy race 
McDonald revealed that discussions have been ongoing regarding the leadership role in Cummins' absence. He noted that both Smith and Head are under consideration, with Smith having already showcased his captaincy abilities in Test cricket and one-day internationals.
 
"They're the two obvious choices," McDonald stated, adding that conversations with them have been taking place alongside Cummins while finalising the Champions Trophy squad. 

Hazlewood also in doubt 
Australia could also be without Josh Hazlewood, who is battling a hip issue. McDonald confirmed that the selectors are awaiting medical updates in the coming days before making a final decision. Hazlewood recently recovered from side and calf injuries that ruled him out of multiple Tests against India and the Test tour of Sri Lanka.
 
Replacement for Marsh 
All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury few days back, and  is unlikely to feature in the remainder of the domestic season as well. However, there is still a possibility he could participate in the IPL for Lucknow Super Giants.
 
Australia have not yet named a replacement for Marsh. However, McDonald hinted that Beau Webster is in contention due to his ability as a seam-bowling all-rounder.  
Abbott and Johnson in the mix 
With Cummins and Hazlewood doubtful, Sean Abbott is expected to return to the ODI squad after missing the final Champions Trophy selection due to form. Additionally, left-arm quick Spencer Johnson is set to fly to Sri Lanka as a backup option.   
 

Feb 05 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

