Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / MS Dhoni joins Star Sports for new 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign

MS Dhoni joins Star Sports for new 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign

The campaign features a film starring MS Dhoni, India's last captain to lift the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2013

Mahendra Singh Dhoni,Dhoni,MS Dhoni

CSK player Mahendra Singh Dhoni before the IPL 2024 T20 cricket match between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday, April 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is just 19 days away, and excitement around it is growing rapidly. Adding fuel to this anticipation, the official broadcasting partner for the event in India, Star Sports, has partnered with former Indian captain and Champions Trophy winner MS Dhoni for a new campaign titled "Hard Match Do-or-Die." The promotional video starts with a montage of India’s successful run at the 2013 Champions Trophy, followed by Dhoni’s insights on the upcoming event.
 
MS Dhoni’s new avatar 
The campaign features a film starring MS Dhoni, India’s last captain to lift the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy in 2013. Known for his calm demeanour, Dhoni is portrayed in a rare and intense avatar, reflecting the immense pressure and unpredictability of the tournament. His presence in the campaign evokes nostalgia and excitement, reminding fans of India’s past triumphs while emphasising the competitive nature of the upcoming event.
 
 
A powerful visual depiction of tournament pressure 
The promo film presents Dhoni sitting in a bathtub filled with ice, set against a snowy backdrop, yet visibly sweating—an image designed to symbolise the tension that defines the Champions Trophy. He delivers a strong message about the tournament’s cutthroat format, stating that a single misstep could mean elimination.

Also Read

Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh

'Kapil Dev betrayed me, I almost shot him': Yograj Singh's explosive claim

Mahendra Singh Dhoni,Dhoni,MS Dhoni

42 and counting: Dhoni leading scorer in brand world; outpaces Big B, SRK

Deepak Chahar and MS Dhoni

Will miss playing with Dhoni: Deepak Chahar on MI move in IPL 2025 auction

PremiumMS Dhoni

India Cements under UltraTech Cement may drop V-P Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Rohit Sharma,Rohit

IPL 2025 Retentions: Full list of retained players and their IPL salary

 
Check the full video here: 
 
Broadcasters on tournament hype 
Vikram Passi, head of marketing at JioStar – Sports, explained that the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy leaves no room for mistakes, as every match determines a team’s fate. He noted that Dhoni, known for thriving in high-pressure situations, was the perfect choice to represent this theme. Passi added that the campaign presents Dhoni in a completely new light—not as a player, but as a passionate fan reacting to the intensity of the tournament.
 
Dhoni’s perspective 
Reflecting on the significance of the Champions Trophy, Dhoni expressed that the tournament has always been special to him, as it brings together the best teams in high-stakes encounters. He acknowledged that while players handle pressure on the field, the excitement and nerves among fans reach an entirely different level. Dhoni also shared his excitement about watching the competition from a fan’s perspective this time.
 

More From This Section

Imran khan

Imran Khan's name will remain on Lahore stadium enclosure, clarifies PCB

Moin Khan

'Don't get friendly with Indian players', Moin Khan before Champions Trophy

Mitchell Marsh

Australia's Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury

Rohit Sharma

Why Rohit Sharma won't travel to Lahore for Champions Trophy photoshoot?

ICC Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy: PCB, ICC to organise opening ceremony in Lahore on Feb 16

Topics : MS Dhoni Star Sports ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon