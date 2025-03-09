Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 08:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rachin to Virat: Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025

Rachin to Virat: Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025

Check highest run-scorers in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Rachin Ravindra emerged as the highest run-getter as he scored 263 runs in four matches, hitting 2 hundreds with 112 being his highest individual score. He is followed by England's Ben Duckett and Joe Root.  India's Virat Kohli finished the 2025 Champions Trophy with 218 runs in 5 matches at an average of 54.50.   
Shreyas Iyer, who is steering India innings at the moment, has the chance to emerge as highest run-getter if he scores 53 more runs during India vs New Zealand final at the Champions Trophy 2025.  
Highest run getters in Champions Trophy 2025
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Rachin Ravindra 4 4 263 65.75 106.48 25 2
2 Ben Duckett 3 3 227 75.67 108.61 25 3
3 Joe Root 3 3 225 75 96.57 19 2
4 Virat Kohli 5 4 218 72.33 83.14 15 -
5 Ibrahim Zadran 3 3 216 72 106.4 15 7
6 Tom Latham 5 5 205 51.25 87.23 13 3
7 Kane Williamson 5 5 200 40 85.47 18 2
8 Shreyas Iyer 5 4 195 48.75 79.92 14 3
9 Rassie van der Dussen 3 3 193 96.5 96.98 13 7
10 Glenn Phillips 5 5 177 59 114.94 11 7
    ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 prize money: How much do India, New Zealand receive?
 
   

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

