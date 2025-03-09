Rachin to Virat: Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Rachin Ravindra emerged as the highest run-getter as he scored 263 runs in four matches, hitting 2 hundreds with 112 being his highest individual score. He is followed by England's Ben Duckett and Joe Root. India's Virat Kohli finished the 2025 Champions Trophy with 218 runs in 5 matches at an average of 54.50.
Shreyas Iyer, who is steering India innings at the moment, has the chance to emerge as highest run-getter if he scores 53 more runs during India vs New Zealand final at the Champions Trophy 2025.
|Highest run getters in Champions Trophy 2025
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Rachin Ravindra
|4
|4
|263
|65.75
|106.48
|25
|2
|2
|Ben Duckett
|3
|3
|227
|75.67
|108.61
|25
|3
|3
|Joe Root
|3
|3
|225
|75
|96.57
|19
|2
|4
|Virat Kohli
|5
|4
|218
|72.33
|83.14
|15
|-
|5
|Ibrahim Zadran
|3
|3
|216
|72
|106.4
|15
|7
|6
|Tom Latham
|5
|5
|205
|51.25
|87.23
|13
|3
|7
|Kane Williamson
|5
|5
|200
|40
|85.47
|18
|2
|8
|Shreyas Iyer
|5
|4
|195
|48.75
|79.92
|14
|3
|9
|Rassie van der Dussen
|3
|3
|193
|96.5
|96.98
|13
|7
|10
|Glenn Phillips
|5
|5
|177
|59
|114.94
|11
|7