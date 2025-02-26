Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WPL 2025 Mumbai vs UP: Pitch report, key stats of M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The highest score so far at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has come in the last match, as the hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 180/6 in their 20 overs.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

The Tata Women’s Premier League 2025 is heating up, and the 11th match of the tournament is set to be an exciting clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 26, 2025. Both teams are eager for a vital win, promising a high-energy contest. Stay tuned for the MI vs UPW Live Score to follow the action in real time. 
 
Mumbai Indians have shown their dominance throughout the tournament, with a strong lineup of powerful all-rounders and seasoned players. Their top order has been performing well, providing a solid foundation for the finishers. Their bowling attack, a blend of experience and youth, will play a key role in containing the aggressive UPW batters.
 
 
On the other hand, UP Warriorz bring a well-rounded squad, with some of the biggest names in women’s cricket. Their batting is packed with firepower in both the top and middle order, capable of setting or chasing large totals. Their bowling attack, featuring world-class spinners and a potent pace unit, will aim to disrupt Mumbai’s strong batting lineup early on. 
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for MI vs UPW WPL 2025 match

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is renowned for its batting-friendly pitch, offering excellent bounce and carry. The short boundaries make it a high-scoring ground, with teams often posting large totals when batting first. Chasing is also a viable option due to the fast outfield and the dew factor during evening games. While pacers may find some swing in the early overs, batting becomes easier as the ball ages. Spinners can play a role in the middle overs but need to be precise, as there’s little margin for error. A total above 170 is considered competitive, though chasing remains a favored strategy.
 
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Women’s T20 records
 
The first four games of WPL 2025 at this venue have seen high first-innings totals, with the average now hovering around 174. Of the four matches played, two were won by the team defending the total, while one saw the chasing team come out on top. In the most recent match between DC and UPW, UP lost quick wickets and ended up posting a modest total of 128.  ALSO READ, CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: ENG vs AFG PLAYING 11 | ENG vs AFG LIVE STREAMING | ENG vs AFG PITCH REPORT, GADDAFI STADIUM STATS
 
Chinnaswamy Stadium WT20 stats
 
The highest score so far at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has come in the last match, as the hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 180/6 in their 20 overs. The highest individual score on the ground in WPL 2025 has come from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Elysse Perry, who scored a 56-ball 90 against the UP Warriorz. 
Record Details
Highest Team Total India Women - 163/5 (vs Bangladesh, 2016 Women’s World T20)
Lowest Team Total Bangladesh Women - 91/5 (vs India, 2016 Women’s World T20)
Most Runs Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 129 runs in 4 matches (Avg 43, SR 218.64)
Most Wickets Poonam Yadav (India) & Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 8 wickets each in 4 matches
Highest Individual Score Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 70 runs off 22 balls (vs India, 2015)
Best Bowling Figures Kate Ebrahim (New Zealand) - 3/16 (vs India, 2015)
Highest Partnership Sophie Devine & Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand) - 89 runs (vs India, 2015)
 

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

