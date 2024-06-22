Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 WC, India vs Bangladesh: Antigua weather forecast, hourly rain forecast

The result of IND-BAN match could be decided by Antigua weather. With the toss scheduled to take place at 10 AM local time (7:30 PM IST, 8 PM Bangladesh time), there is strong prediction of rainfall

India vs Bangladesh: Antigua rain prediction on June 22

Will Antigua weather play spoilsport in Antigua during India vs Bangladesh Super 8 match?

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India would have their one foot in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal after win in today's match but a stiff challenge and inclement weather conditions come as the obstacles, Rohit Sharma's men need to overcome at the Sir Vivian Richards in Antigua today (June 22). 

While an all out effort from Bangla Tigers would not come as a surprise, the ever-changing Caribbean weather could upstage India's strategies going in to the match. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The India vs Bangladesh match in Super 1 Group 1is set to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8 PM IST or 8:30 PM Bangladesh Time). The toss is scheduled to take place 30 minutes before the start of match. 

With weather likely to make an impact in IND vs BAN game, lets take a look at weather prediction by Accuweather and the weather channel:

Antigua weather forecast by Acuuweather.com

According the forecast, Antigua will receive rainfall early in the morning around 3 AM local time (12:30 PM IST, 1 PM Bangladesh time). However, people will wake with bright sunshine at 6-7 AM local time (3:30 PM IST or 4 PM Bangladesh Time). 

Antigua weather hourly forecast IND vs BAN
Source: Screengrab from accuweather.com


With toss schedule to take place at 10 AM local time (7:30 PM IST, 8 PM Bangladesh time), there is strong prediction of thunderstorm with almost 50 per cent chances of rainfall. This could delay the toss.

The inclement weather conditions are expected to prevail till 11:30 AM local time (9 PM IST, 9:30 PM Bangladesh Time). 

Antigua weather in the morning accuweather hourly rain prediction
Source: Screengrab from accuweather.com


The Accuweather forecast further suggest chances of rainfall from 32 per cent to 44 per cent in the afternoon with chances of clouds continue to sail over the Antigua Stadium.

Antigua weather in the afternoon accuweather hourly rain prediction
Source: Screengrab from accuweather.com

 
Antigua hourly rain prediction by The Weather Channel:

On contrary to Accweather's forecast, the prediction of The Weather channel is totally different. 

It suggests only 23 per cent chance of rainfall at 10 AM local time (7:30 PM IST or 8 PM Bangladesh time).

india vs Bangladesh Antigua weather
Source: Screengrab from The Weather Channel

Topics : India vs Bangladesh India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team ICC T20 World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon