WI vs AFG playing 11, Saint Lucia weather forecast, live streaming details

West Indies takes on Afghanistan in match 40 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

The match is nothing more than practice for the two teams which have already qualified for Super 8. Finishing first or second in the group is of no use as ICC had given ratings to the top teams ahead of the tournament and it is with those ratings that temas for Super 8 have been divided into two groups.

WI vs AFG: Weather forecast of Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is Located in Gros Islet village of the Gros Islet Quater of the northern part of the Saint Lucian island. According to BBC Weather, there is a forecast of rainfall which would increase from 12 per cent chances of precipitation at 8 pm Local time on June 17 (which is 5:30 am IST, June 18) to 28 per cent by 11 pm Local Time (8:30 am IST, June 18).





West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 weather forecast of Saint Lucia. Photo: BBC Weather Screengrab Thus, this match might be affected by rain, but a wash-out is highly unlikely.

T20 World Cup 2024: WI vs AFG Playing 11 Predictions

West Indies playing 11 Probable: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Afghanistan playing 11 Probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

West Indies vs Afghanistan head-to-head

Whenever Afghanistan and the West Indies have come together, they have managed to produce thrillers and thus the head-to-head battle is equally thrilling.

Total matches played: 7

West Indies won: 4

Afghanistan won: 3

No result: 00

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

West Indies Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Shamar Joseph

Afghanistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

West Indies and Afghanistan will lock horns in today's match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Tuesday (June 18)?

In the WI vs AFG match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

At what time will the WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 18?

West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 6:00 AM IST on June 18 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match in West Indies?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the WI vs AFG match. The live commentary in WIlish will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match in West Indies?

Disney plus Hotstar will live stream the WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match in the West Indies.

T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies (WI) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast