T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs BAN Live Score Warm-Up match: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

India cricket team will play their only warm-up game for the T20 World Cup 2024 against Bangladesh tonight at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. This will be the first professional game for the make-shift stadium, built only for this mega event in the Big Apple.

While Bangladesh has borne the brunt of losing a three-match series against hosts USA ahead of the World Cup, their other warm-up game against the hosts at the Grand Prarie was washed out. India has only had net sessions and would be playing their first T20 encounter in the US.



T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN Playing 11 prediction

There is no concept of playing 11 in a warm-up game as all the players present in the squad of a team get to ball and bat depending on the condition that not more than 10 players can get out and one bowler cannot bowl more than four overs.



Squads

IND Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

BAN Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam

IND vs BAN Warm-Up LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto will take place at 7:30 PM IST.



How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs BAN Warm-Up match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs BAN Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live streaming

IND vs BAN warm-up match streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

