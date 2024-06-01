T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs BAN Live Score Warm-Up match: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

Business Standard
India cricket team will play their only warm-up game for the T20 World Cup 2024 against Bangladesh tonight at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. This will be the first professional game for the make-shift stadium, built only for this mega event in the Big Apple. 

While Bangladesh has borne the brunt of losing a three-match series against hosts USA ahead of the World Cup, their other warm-up game against the hosts at the Grand Prarie was washed out. India has only had net sessions and would be playing their first T20 encounter in the US. 


T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN Playing 11 prediction

There is no concept of playing 11 in a warm-up game as all the players present in the squad of a team get to ball and bat depending on the condition that not more than 10 players can get out and one bowler cannot bowl more than four overs. 

Squads

IND Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal 

BAN Squad for T20 World Cup 2024:  Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam 

IND vs BAN Warm-Up LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto will take place at 7:30 PM IST.


How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs BAN Warm-Up match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs BAN Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live streaming

IND vs BAN warm-up match streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

6:51 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: All T20s between Bangladesh and India


Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
Bangladesh India India 9 wickets Hangzhou Oct 6, 2023
Bangladesh India India 5 runs Adelaide Nov 2, 2022
India Bangladesh India 30 runs Nagpur Nov 10, 2019
India Bangladesh India 8 wickets Rajkot Nov 7, 2019
India Bangladesh Bangladesh 7 wickets Delhi Nov 3, 2019
Bangladesh India India 4 wickets Colombo (RPS) Mar 18, 2018
Bangladesh India India 17 runs Colombo (RPS) Mar 14, 2018
Bangladesh India India 6 wickets Colombo (RPS) Mar 8, 2018
India Bangladesh India 1 run Bengaluru Mar 23, 2016
Bangladesh India India 8 wickets Mirpur Mar 6, 2016
Bangladesh India India 45 runs Mirpur Feb 24, 2016
Bangladesh India India 8 wickets Mirpur Mar 28, 2014
Bangladesh India India 25 runs Nottingham Jun 6, 2009

6:49 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Head to head between between the two teams


Result summary                            
Team Span Mat Won Lost Draw Tied Tie+W Tie+L NR W/L %W %L %D %
Bangladesh 2009-2023 13 1 12 0 0 0 0 0 0.083 7.69 92.3 0 7.69
India 2009-2023 13 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 92.3 7.69 0 92.3

6:43 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: How is this match important?

 
Since India only has one warm-up match against an international side to fine-tune their T20 World Cup strategies, this match serves as a great practice game. India will however have other practice matches which will be intra-squad. 
 
6:24 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Welcome to the live blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian cricket team's only warm-up match for the T20 World Cup 2024. It is against Bangladesh at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Topics : India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team ICC T20 World Cup T20 cricket

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

