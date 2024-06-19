Business Standard
Bangladesh bowler Tanzim fined for 'inappropriate physical contact'

Tanzim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and there was no need for a formal hearing

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy (Left) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (Right) heroes in Bangladesh' six run win over India in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: BCB and ACC

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy (Left) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (Right) heroes in Bangladesh' six run win over India in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: BCB and ACC | Representative image

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for "inappropriate physical contact" during a verbal altercation with Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel in their final group D match of the T20 World Cup.
The incident took place in the third over of the Nepal chase on Sunday when Tanzim, after bowling a delivery, walked towards Paudel "in an aggressive manner and made inappropriate physical contact."

Tanzim bowled exceptionally well in the game and finished with a match-winning spell of 4/7 to help Bangladesh claim a 21-run win at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown.
In addition to the fine, "one demerit point has been added to Tanzim's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period."

The 21-year-old was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match".
The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sam Nogajski, along with third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena.
Tanzim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and there was no need for a formal hearing.
Bangladesh's win over Nepal ensured their progression to the Super Eight stage of the showpiece, with their next match coming against Australia in Antigua on Thursday.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

