T20 WC 2024 Super 8: USA vs South Africa timings, Antigua weather forecast

In the first match of the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the United States, the surprise entrants will take on South Africa, who did not lose even a single match in the group stage. South Africa vs USA match match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on June 19 and the match will begin at 8 PM US.

The last match at this venue was played between England and Namibia and it started with a delay of eight hours. This was because of the unexpected rains at the venue.

What is the weather forecast for Antigua for the USA vs SA Super 8 match?





The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is Located in North Sound, which is part of the Saint George division in Antigua and Barbuda. According to The Weather Channel, there is a forecast of 'partly cloudy' throughout the day on Wednesday, June 19 in the region. There is however a 12 per cent chance of rainfall in the day. The match would start at 10:30 am Local Time which is 8 pm IST.

What will happen in case of a washout?

Although the chances are very low in the Caribbean, predicting the weather is one of the worst forms of prediction. So in case, the match gets washed out, both the teams will get one point each. A minimum of five overs a side game need to take place to constitute a full game.

Meanwhile according to accuweather, there is high chances of early in the morning with chances of rainfall hovering from 49 per cent to 55 per cent from 4 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) to 6 AM local time (3:30 PM IST).