Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 WC 2024 Super 8: USA vs South Africa timings, Antigua weather forecast

The last match at this venue was played between England and Namibia and it started with a delay of eight hours. This game between the USA and South Africa is expected to have cloudy weather as well

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 today's match

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: In case, the match gets washed out, both the teams will get one point each

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the first match of the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the United States, the surprise entrants will take on South Africa, who did not lose even a single match in the group stage. South Africa vs USA match match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on June 19 and the match will begin at 8 PM US. 

The last match at this venue was played between England and Namibia and it started with a delay of eight hours. This was because of the unexpected rains at the venue. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the weather forecast for Antigua for the USA vs SA Super 8 match?

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is Located in North Sound, which is part of the Saint George division in Antigua and Barbuda. According to The Weather Channel, there is a forecast of 'partly cloudy' throughout the day on Wednesday, June 19 in the region. There is however a 12 per cent chance of rainfall in the day. The match would start at 10:30 am Local Time which is 8 pm IST. 

Screengrab: Weather channel website
Screengrab: Weather channel website

 
What is the weather forecast for Antigua for the USA vs SA Super 8 match?

Meanwhile according to accuweather, there is high chances of early in the morning with chances of rainfall hovering from 49 per cent to 55 per cent from 4 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) to 6 AM local time (3:30 PM IST).

T20 WC 2024 Super 8: USA vs South Africa timings, Antigua weather forecast
T20 WC 2024 Super 8: USA vs South Africa timings, Antigua weather forecast


What will happen in case of a washout?

Although the chances are very low in the Caribbean, predicting the weather is one of the worst forms of prediction. So in case, the match gets washed out, both the teams will get one point each. A minimum of five overs a side game need to take place to constitute a full game. 

Topics : South Africa cricket team USA ICC T20 World Cup T20 cricket BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon