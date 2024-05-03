ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Check full list of umpires and match officials here

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the 26 match officials for the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies.

For the first round of showpiece event, ICC has shortlisted 20 umpires and six match referees, who will officiate the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup 2024.





In the first round, 20 teams will clash in a total of 40 matches. The first round will be followed by the Super 8 round, semifinals and finals. The first round will conclude on June 18 (IST), with West Indies vs Afghanistan match.

The experienced group of umpires includes the 2023 winner of the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year at the annual ICC Awards, Richard Illingworth, as well as Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, who were appointed for the final of the 2022 edition at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

It is an exciting time for Jayaraman Madanagopal, Sam Nogajski, Allahudien Paleker, Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob, who will make their senior men’s event debuts.

The match referees’ team sees the return of Ranjan Madugalle, who oversaw the 2022 Final and also features the format’s most capped referee, Jeff Crowe, with 175 T20Is and Andrew Pycroft, who is one match away from 150 T20Is.

The Match Officials at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup are:

Full list of umpires for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Name Country Chris Brown New Zealand Kumar Dharmasena Sri Lanka Chris Gaffaney New Zealand Michael Gough England Adrian Holdstock South Africa Richard Illingworth England Allahudien Paleker South Africa Richard Kettleborough England Jayaraman Madanagopal India Nitin Menon India Sam Nogajski Australia Ahsan Raza Pakistan Rashid Riaz Pakistan Paul Reiffel Australia Langton Rusere Zimbabwe Shahid Saikat Bangladesh Rodney Tucker Australia Alex Wharf England Joel Wilson West Indies Asif Yaqoob Pakistan