England vs Italy LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Stewart strikes early as Buttler departs on 3
ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Italy will be eager to pull off an upset win over England today to stay alive in the race for the Super 8
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
England skipper Harry Brook won the coin flip and invited Italy to bowl first in match 29 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
England head into the fixture carrying momentum from a confidence-boosting win against Scotland. Tom Banton’s measured innings steadied the batting, and the spin unit’s control in the middle overs proved decisive. However, the side will still want more stability at the top, where quick starts have been inconsistent. With net run rate potentially coming into play, expect England to maintain an aggressive approach with the bat while backing their balanced bowling attack to close the game out.
Italy’s campaign has been a learning curve filled with brief moments of promise. Their aggressive bursts with the bat have not always translated into big totals, placing extra pressure on the bowling group. Against a deep England line-up, early breakthroughs and improved discipline will be key if Italy are to spring a surprise and extend their tournament journey.
England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Italy playing 11: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan
3:19 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England 33 for 1 after 4 overs
Ali Hasan continues the attack for Italy
Ball 6: Phil Salt plays it with soft hands into the off-side but finds the fielder, no run.
Ball 5: Jacob Bethell squeezes a very full delivery outside off towards extra-cover and sets off quickly for a single.
Ball 4: A short-of-length ball holds in the surface as Bethell pulls straight to mid-wicket where the fielder stops it, no run.
Ball 3: Bethell advances and flicks it uppishly over mid-wicket, the shot not timed perfectly but safe enough to collect two runs.
Ball 2: Jacob Bethell gets a massive top-edge while attempting a wild swipe, but with no third man back the ball runs away for a fortunate boundary.
Ball 1: A full delivery angled in is flicked by Bethell straight to mid-wicket with no chance of a run, no run.
3:15 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England 26 for 1 after 3 overs
Grant Stewart comes in the attack for Italy
Ball 6: Jacob Bethell turns a length delivery into the deep square-leg region and gets off strike with a single.
Ball 5: A fuller ball angled across is eased by Jacob Bethell towards extra-cover where the fielder cuts it off, no run.
Ball 4: Grant Stewart cramps Bethell with a good-length delivery at the stumps and he defends it straight down the pitch, no run.
Ball 3: Overpitched outside off, Jacob Bethell leans into a classy drive and sends it racing past extra-cover for a boundary.
Ball 2: Bethell prods forward to a good-length ball and turns it gently towards mid-wicket with no run taken, no run.
Ball 1: WICKET – Jos Buttler looks to loft a fullish swinging delivery but only manages a leading edge that is safely caught at mid-off by Harry Manenti.
3:08 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England 21 for 0 after 2 overs
Ali Hasan comes in the attack for Italy
Ball 6: Jos Buttler works a good-length delivery on off into the gap and jogs through for a comfortable single.
Ball 5: Phil Salt clips a leg-stump delivery neatly towards deep square leg to keep the scoreboard moving with another run.
Ball 4: A full delivery swinging into the pads is flicked firmly by Phil Salt past mid-wicket and races away to the boundary.
Ball 3: Phil Salt meets a good-length ball on the up but drives it straight to cover where the fielder cuts it off, no run.
Ball 2: Ali Hasan drops it short around the hips and Phil Salt swivels beautifully, helping the pull high over long leg for a six.
Ball 1: A back-of-a-length delivery holds in the surface as Phil Salt is early on the clip, chipping it safely into the leg-side with no run taken, no run.
3:04 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England 9 for 0 after 1 over
JJ Smuts opens the attack for Italy
Ball 6: Phil Salt waits deep in the crease to a short-of-length delivery and pulls it on the bounce towards deep mid-wicket, settling for a single despite the scoring chance.
Ball 5: Jos Buttler charges down but doesn’t quite reach the pitch, clipping it calmly into the deep mid-wicket region for one.
Ball 4: Phil Salt stays back to a delivery drifting into middle and leg and nudges it through mid-wicket to rotate the strike.
Ball 3: Jos Buttler gets off the mark by tucking a slower short-of-length ball neatly in front of square for a single.
Ball 2: Sliding in with the arm, the ball is rocked back and pulled by Phil Salt wide of deep mid-wicket for another single.
Ball 1: England get underway instantly as Phil Salt pounces on a short delivery and slaps it straight past mid-off for a boundary.
2:56 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Match underway
Players of both teams have made their way to the ground as the match is now underway.
2:46 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Italy's playing 11 for the match
2:39 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England's playing 11 for the match
2:33 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: England win the toss
2:26 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of match 29 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between England and Italy, despite the loss against West Indies, the English side still has a chance to book their spot in Super 8s today. But will they succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
