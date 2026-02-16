England vs Italy LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Stewart strikes early as Buttler departs on 3

England skipper Harry Brook won the coin flip and invited Italy to bowl first in match 29 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

England head into the fixture carrying momentum from a confidence-boosting win against Scotland. Tom Banton’s measured innings steadied the batting, and the spin unit’s control in the middle overs proved decisive. However, the side will still want more stability at the top, where quick starts have been inconsistent. With net run rate potentially coming into play, expect England to maintain an aggressive approach with the bat while backing their balanced bowling attack to close the game out.

Italy’s campaign has been a learning curve filled with brief moments of promise. Their aggressive bursts with the bat have not always translated into big totals, placing extra pressure on the bowling group. Against a deep England line-up, early breakthroughs and improved discipline will be key if Italy are to spring a surprise and extend their tournament journey.

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Italy playing 11: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.