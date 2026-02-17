ICC T20 World Cup 2026 key stats: Top 10 batters and bowlers so far

Top run getters in T20 World Cup 2026 Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s Tim Seifert 4 4 173 57.67 167.96 21 7 Kusal Mendis 3 3 168 84 133.33 18 1 Ishan Kishan 3 3 158 52.67 197.5 17 10 Aiden Markram 3 3 150 75 178.57 19 5 Jacob Bethell 4 4 143 35.75 134.91 12 7 Shubham Ranjane 4 4 141 70.5 180.77 9 8 Lorcan Tucker 3 3 139 69.5 144.79 13 5 Finn Allen 4 4 137 45.67 177.92 11 8 Pathum Nissanka 3 3 137 68.5 159.3 13 6 Shimron Hetmyer 3 3 133 66.5 166.25 8 10

Top wicket takers in T20 World Cup 2026 Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-Fers 5-Fers Shadley van Schalkwyk 4 14.5 89 13 7.77 101 2 0 Lungi Ngidi 3 12 72 8 11.38 91 1 0 Azmatullah Omarzai 3 11.5 71 8 12 96 1 0 Blessing Muzarabani 2 8 48 7 4.71 33 1 0 Harmeet Singh 4 15 90 7 16.14 113 1 0 Jason Holder 3 9.5 59 7 13 91 1 0 Junaid Siddique 3 11.2 68 7 15 105 0 1 Marco Jansen 3 12 72 7 16 112 1 0 Varun Chakaravarthy 3 9 54 6 8 48 0 0 Brad Evans 2 7.2 44 6 6.83 41 0 0

The T20 World Cup 2026 is well underway in India and Sri Lanka as the fans are getting to witness some thrilling cricketing action each and every day. The tournament has already seen 2 hundreds being scored so far and a pretty special Romario Shepherd hattrick as well.The leaderboard is also taking shape with batters and bowlers trying to outperform one another to top the charts. Here are top run getters and wicket takers of the tournament so far.With the group games all but over in the tournament, it is New Zealand opener Tim Seifert who leads the table for runs scored with 173 runs in 4 matches so far. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (168 runs in 3 matches) who scored this tournament's first hundred as well. The top 5 are completed by India' Ishan Kishan (158 runs in 3 matches), SA's Aiden Markram (150 runs in 3 matches), England's Jacob Bethell (143 runs in 3 matches).The surprise leader of the highest wicket taker table is USA's Schadley Van Schalkwyk is having a purple patch withthe ball, taking 13 wickets in his 4 group games with 2 4-wicket hauls including one against defending champions India.He is followed by SA's Lungi Ngidi (8 wickets in 3 matches), AFG's Azmatullah Omarzai (8 wickets in 3 matches), Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani (7 wickets in 2 matches), and USA's Harmeet Singh (7 wickets in 3 matches)