ICC T20 World Cup 2026 key stats: Top 10 batters and bowlers so far
The leaderboard is also taking shape with batters and bowlers trying to outperform one another to top the charts. Check out the top run getters and wicket takers of the tournament so far.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The T20 World Cup 2026 is well underway in India and Sri Lanka as the fans are getting to witness some thrilling cricketing action each and every day. The tournament has already seen 2 hundreds being scored so far and a pretty special Romario Shepherd hattrick as well. The leaderboard is also taking shape with batters and bowlers trying to outperform one another to top the charts. Here are top run getters and wicket takers of the tournament so far. Top run getters of T20 World Cup 2026 With the group games all but over in the tournament, it is New Zealand opener Tim Seifert who leads the table for runs scored with 173 runs in 4 matches so far. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (168 runs in 3 matches) who scored this tournament's first hundred as well. The top 5 are completed by India' Ishan Kishan (158 runs in 3 matches), SA's Aiden Markram (150 runs in 3 matches), England's Jacob Bethell (143 runs in 3 matches).
|Top run getters in T20 World Cup 2026
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Tim Seifert
|4
|4
|173
|57.67
|167.96
|21
|7
|Kusal Mendis
|3
|3
|168
|84
|133.33
|18
|1
|Ishan Kishan
|3
|3
|158
|52.67
|197.5
|17
|10
|Aiden Markram
|3
|3
|150
|75
|178.57
|19
|5
|Jacob Bethell
|4
|4
|143
|35.75
|134.91
|12
|7
|Shubham Ranjane
|4
|4
|141
|70.5
|180.77
|9
|8
|Lorcan Tucker
|3
|3
|139
|69.5
|144.79
|13
|5
|Finn Allen
|4
|4
|137
|45.67
|177.92
|11
|8
|Pathum Nissanka
|3
|3
|137
|68.5
|159.3
|13
|6
|Shimron Hetmyer
|3
|3
|133
|66.5
|166.25
|8
|10
Top wicket takers in T20 World Cup 2026 The surprise leader of the highest wicket taker table is USA's Schadley Van Schalkwyk is having a purple patch withthe ball, taking 13 wickets in his 4 group games with 2 4-wicket hauls including one against defending champions India. He is followed by SA's Lungi Ngidi (8 wickets in 3 matches), AFG's Azmatullah Omarzai (8 wickets in 3 matches), Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani (7 wickets in 2 matches), and USA's Harmeet Singh (7 wickets in 3 matches)
|Top wicket takers in T20 World Cup 2026
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-Fers
|5-Fers
|Shadley van Schalkwyk
|4
|14.5
|89
|13
|7.77
|101
|2
|0
|Lungi Ngidi
|3
|12
|72
|8
|11.38
|91
|1
|0
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|3
|11.5
|71
|8
|12
|96
|1
|0
|Blessing Muzarabani
|2
|8
|48
|7
|4.71
|33
|1
|0
|Harmeet Singh
|4
|15
|90
|7
|16.14
|113
|1
|0
|Jason Holder
|3
|9.5
|59
|7
|13
|91
|1
|0
|Junaid Siddique
|3
|11.2
|68
|7
|15
|105
|0
|1
|Marco Jansen
|3
|12
|72
|7
|16
|112
|1
|0
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|3
|9
|54
|6
|8
|48
|0
|0
|Brad Evans
|2
|7.2
|44
|6
|6.83
|41
|0
|0
More From This Section
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 5:01 PM IST