T20 World Cup 2026: SCO vs NEP pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

Scotland and Nepal will wrap up their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 journey when they meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 17. With both teams already out of contention, pride and momentum will be the driving factors in this final group-stage encounter.

Scotland will be eager to sign off with a second victory, leaning on the experience of Richie Berrington and the attacking intent of George Munsey, while their spin options are expected to play a key role on a surface that could assist slower bowlers.

Nepal, meanwhile, are still chasing their first win of the tournament after a challenging campaign. Rohit Paudel’s side has shown glimpses of promise through Dipendra Singh Airee and Aasif Sheikh but has struggled to build sustained partnerships. Sandeep Lamichhane’s wicket-taking ability remains central to their hopes. Expect an open contest, with both sides looking to finish strongly and give their supporters something positive to take away from the tournament.

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch in Mumbai is traditionally known as a batting-friendly surface, offering true bounce and good pace that allows stroke-makers to play freely. Short square boundaries and an average T20 first-innings score often around 170-185 mean teams can post big totals if they start well.

However, during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, some matches have seen slightly tacky conditions where bowlers, especially with change-ups and spin, have enjoyed success. Fast bowlers can extract swing early due to the sea breeze, while dew later in the evening generally makes chasing easier. Overall, expect a balanced pitch that rewards aggressive batting but also gives bowlers opportunities with disciplined execution.

T20 World Cup 2026 SCO vs NEP: Head-to-head stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

This will be the first time Scotland and Nepal will face each other in T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. They have faced each other 11 times in T20Is so far, with Nepal winning six matches and Scotland emerging victorious in five.

Most recent T20I match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The most recent T20I match played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, was Match 25 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between West Indies and Nepal. West Indies beat Nepal in a one-sided affair by nine wickets to become the first team in the tournament to book their place in the Super 8 stage.