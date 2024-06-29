ICC T20 World Cup winners and runners up list with their captains

South Africa captain Aiden Markram will register his name in the history books if they beat India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29. South Africa will win their first ICC title in history if they manage to notch up a win today.





Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma could become only the second captain for India to win an ICC T20 World Cup of they beat the Proteas in the final. MS Dhoni last won the T20 World Cup for India in 2007.