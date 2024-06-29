ICC T20 World Cup winners and runners up list with their captains

South Africa captain Aiden Markram will register his name in the history books if they beat India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29. South Africa will win their first ICC title in history if they manage to notch up a win today.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma could become only the second captain for India to win an ICC T20 World Cup of they beat the Proteas in the final. MS Dhoni last won the T20 World Cup for India in 2007.
England and West Indies are the only two teams in T20 World Cup history to win the title twice. The Men in Blue will become third team if they win South Africa vs India final.
|T20 World Cup winners, runners up and their captains
|Editions
|Year
|Host(s)
|Final venue
|Final
|Teams
|Winning Captain
|Winner
|Result
|Runner-up
|9
|2024
|
West Indies
United States
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
|India vs South Africa live updates India scored 176 runs batting first
|TBA
|TBA
|20
|TBA
|8
|2022
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|
England
138/5 (19 overs)
|England won by 5 wickets
|
Pakistan
137/8 (20 overs)
|16
|Jos Buttler
|7
|2021
|
UAE
Oman
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|
Australia
173/2 (18.5 overs)
|Australia won by 8 wickets
|
New Zealand
172/4 (20 overs)
|16
|Aaron Finch
|6
|2016
|India
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
West Indies
161/6 (19.4 overs)
|West Indies won by 4 wickets
|
England
155/9 (20 overs)
|16
|Daren Sammy
|5
|2014
|Bangladesh
|Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka
|
Sri Lanka
134/4 (17.5 overs)
|Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets
|
India
130/4 (20 overs)
|16
|Lasith Malinga
|4
|2012
|Sri Lanka
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|
West Indies
137/6 (20 overs)
|West Indies won by 36 runs
|
Sri Lanka
101 all out (18.4 overs)
|12
|Daren Sammy
|3
|2010
|West Indies
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
|
England
148/3 (17 overs)
|England won by 7 wickets
|
Australia
147/6 (20 overs)
|12
|Paul Collingwood
|2
|2009
|England
|Lord's, London
|
Pakistan
139/2 (18.4 overs)
|Pakistan won by 8 wickets
|
Sri Lanka
138/6 (20 overs)
|12
|Younis Khan
|1
|2007
|South Africa
|Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|
India
157/5 (20 overs)
|India won by 5 runs
|
Pakistan
152 all out (19.4 overs)
|12
|MS Dhoni