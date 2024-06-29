Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

What if South Africa vs India final get washed out on June 29, reserve day?

An Atlantic storm named 'Beryl' could well become a peril for the finale of the T20 World Cup 2024, causing a washout in the final between South Africa and India

What if South Africa vs India final get washed out on June 29, reserve day. Photo: X

What if South Africa vs India final get washed out on June 29, reserve day. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The weather in Bridgetown, Barbados, has been the talk of the town ever since India reached the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 after a rain-hit semi-final win against England in Guyana. Now, the final, scheduled for Saturday, June 29, is under threat of a hurricane which could form as early as Saturday night and might ruin the reserve day for the final, i.e. Sunday, June 30.

Tropical storm Beryl to turn into a hurricane
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A storm has been growing in the Caribbean region north of Venezuela and southeast of Puerto Rico. However, this system "became a tropical storm late Friday when its sustained winds reached 39 miles per hour," according to a report in the New York Times.


It has been further predicted that this Atlantic storm named 'Beryl' could become a peril for the finale of the T20 World Cup 2024 as it could turn into the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2024 season. It is said to be heading towards Barbados and might hit the country's shores by Saturday night.

How could storm Beryl disturb the T20 World Cup 2024 final?

At 74 mph., a storm becomes a hurricane, and by 4:00 am local time in the Windward Islands, the speed of the Beryl storm had picked up to 50 miles per hour. If it continues to grow, around 100-150 mm of rainfall is expected in Barbados between Saturday and Sunday night.

Therefore, if the South Africa vs India final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 doesn't get completed by Saturday evening, it might be washed out completely.

What will happen if the match is washed out on the scheduled and reserve day?

In that case, both South Africa and India will be named joint winners of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. A similar situation occurred during the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 when both India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners after the match was washed out in Colombo

Also Read

Tabraiz Shamsi

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: Why Shamsi is India's biggest threat?

Time mentioned in local time. Credit: Accuwether.com

LIVE | IND vs SA Final: Barbados weather forecast & hourly rain prediction

Barbados weather live updates

Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES, India vs South Africa final T20 World Cup 2024: Focus on rain in WI

Heinrich Klaasen

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: How Klaasen can counter Indian spinners

Marco Jansen, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: Left-arm pace troubles Indian openers

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team South Africa cricket team BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon