T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: How Klaasen can counter Indian spinners

Heinrich Klaasen has been in the form of his life. Ever since the Indian Premier League, he has been one of those players who has not chased the game but tried to shape it around himself. However, in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, up against India, South Africa and Klaasen in particular will face a tough test against three left-arm spin Indian bowlers, apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh's pace.