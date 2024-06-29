Business Standard
T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: How Klaasen can counter Indian spinners

Among all the batters in the world, Klaasen has the best strike rate and average against slow left-arm spinners. He has struck at 164.6 and averages a brilliant 47 in T20 cricket

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen. Photo: AP | PTI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Heinrich Klaasen has been in the form of his life. Ever since the Indian Premier League, he has been one of those players who has not chased the game but tried to shape it around himself. However, in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, up against India, South Africa and Klaasen in particular will face a tough test against three left-arm spin Indian bowlers, apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh's pace.

Can Klaasen counter Indian spinners?

Among all the batters in the world, Klaasen has the best strike rate and average against slow left-arm spinners. He has struck at 164.6 and averages a brilliant 47 in T20 cricket. However, when it comes to boundary percentage against them, he is only behind fellow countryman Quinton de Kock. Thus, these two players could be key in South Africa's attack against the Indian spin attack.

Highest Strike Rates v Left-Arm Orthodox (T20’s since 2022)
Player Ave SR Bnd%
Heinrich Klaasen 47.9 164.6 20.6
Quinton de Kock 24.2 162.8 24.7
Dawid Malan 37.8 159.5 20.3
James Vince 33.11 151.3 20.6
Jason Roy 39.5 147.4 22

Comparison between Indian and South African spinners

Both India and South Africa are the only two teams to have remained unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2024. This is majorly due to the performance of their spinners.

Team's Spin Attack from the Super 8 Stage Onwards
Team Mat Balls ER Wickets Ave DR
India 4 229 6.65 16 15.87 14.3
South Africa 4 173 7 12 16.83 14.4
England 4 180 6.13 9 20.44 20
Afghanistan 4 168 6.35 9 19.77 18.6
West Indies 3 168 6.78 8 23.75 21
Bangladesh 3 162 7.37 8 24.87 20.2
Australia 3 120 6.7 5 26.8 24
USA 3 103 10.19 3 58.33 34.3




While Indian spinners outperform the Proteas bowlers majorly due to their brilliant showing in the semi-final, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj have done better than their Indian counterparts Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Comparison of LU Bowlers (2024 T20 WC)
Player Wickets RR Ave DR
T Shamsi 11 7.08 8.9 7.5
K Yadav 10 5.69 9.2 9.7

Comparison of SLA Bowlers (2024 T20 WC)
Player Wickets RR Ave DR
KA Maharaj 9 5.96 16.55 16.6
AR Patel 8 6.83 15.37 13.5

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

