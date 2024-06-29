T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: Why Shamsi is India's biggest threat?

Tabraiz Shamsi has been one of the most fiery bowlers that the Proteas have had in this World Cup. Though he was introduced late into the tournament, only in the Super 8 stages, he has been one of the most dangerous options for Aiden Markram to go to. But there is a twist in the tale as it has not always been hunky-dory for the left-arm chinaman.
Best strike rate for any bowler
Shamsi, who has played only four games in this World Cup, averages less than 10 and has struck at 7.5, which is the best among all bowlers. Only one other bowler has struck at below 9 after taking 10 or more wickets. This shows the ultimate wicket-taking abilities of the 34-year-old.
|Lowest Strike Rates (T20WC)
|Player
|SR
|Wickets
|ER
|Ave
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|7.5
|11
|7.37
|9.27
|Gulbadin Naib
|7.7
|7
|5.22
|6.71
|Mehran Khan
|8
|6
|7.62
|10.16
|Nuwan Thushara
|8
|8
|5.62
|7.5
|Chris Jordan
|8.3
|10
|9.68
|13.4
Shamsi's on-and-off mood
However, Shamsi has been on and off in the tournament as well. Despite taking at least one wicket every match, Shamsi also went for 50 runs against a comparatively weaker opponent in the USA.
|Tabraiz Shamsi By Match (2024 T20 WC)
|Match
|Runs
|Balls
|Wickets
|ER
|South Africa v Nepal at Kingstown, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 14 Jun 2024
|19
|24
|4
|4.75
|USA v South Africa at North Sound, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 19 Jun 2024
|50
|24
|1
|12.5
|West Indies v South Africa at North Sound, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 23 Jun 2024
|27
|24
|3
|6.75
|South Africa v Afghanistan at Tarouba, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Semi-Final, 26 Jun 2024
|6
|11
|3
|3.27
Most runs in a spell by a bowler in T20 World Cup 2024
Shamsi's 50-run spell against the USA is the second most expensive spell in this tournament, only behind Marcus Stoinis' spell against Australia. Markram and the entire South African unit will be hoping that it is the 'on' Shamsi that turns up in the final against India on June 29 in Barbados.
|Most Runs Conceded In A Match (2024 T20 WC)
|Player
|Team
|Match
|Runs
|Balls
|Wickets
|ER
|Marcus Stoinis
|AUS
|Australia v India at Gros Islet, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 24 Jun 2024
|56
|24
|2
|14
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|SA
|USA v South Africa at North Sound, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 19 Jun 2024
|50
|24
|1
|12.5
|Mustafizur Rahman
|BAN
|India v Bangladesh at North Sound, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 22 Jun 2024
|48
|24
|0
|12
|Pat Cummins
|AUS
|Australia v India at Gros Islet, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 24 Jun 2024
|48
|24
|0
|12
|Hardik Pandya
|IND
|Australia v India at Gros Islet, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 24 Jun 2024
|47
|24
|0
|11.75