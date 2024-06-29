Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: Why Shamsi is India's biggest threat?

Shamsi, who has played only four games in this World Cup, averages less than 10 and has struck at 7.5, which is the best among all bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi

Shamsi, who has played only four games in this World Cup, averages less than 10 and has struck at 7.5, which is the best among all bowlers

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 4:12 PM IST
Tabraiz Shamsi has been one of the most fiery bowlers that the Proteas have had in this World Cup. Though he was introduced late into the tournament, only in the Super 8 stages, he has been one of the most dangerous options for Aiden Markram to go to. But there is a twist in the tale as it has not always been hunky-dory for the left-arm chinaman.

Check South Africa vs India final full scorecard here | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Best strike rate for any bowler
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shamsi, who has played only four games in this World Cup, averages less than 10 and has struck at 7.5, which is the best among all bowlers. Only one other bowler has struck at below 9 after taking 10 or more wickets. This shows the ultimate wicket-taking abilities of the 34-year-old.

Lowest Strike Rates (T20WC)
Player SR Wickets ER Ave
Tabraiz Shamsi 7.5 11 7.37 9.27
Gulbadin Naib 7.7 7 5.22 6.71
Mehran Khan 8 6 7.62 10.16
Nuwan Thushara 8 8 5.62 7.5
Chris Jordan 8.3 10 9.68 13.4


However, Shamsi has been on and off in the tournament as well. Despite taking at least one wicket every match, Shamsi also went for 50 runs against a comparatively weaker opponent in the USA.

Tabraiz Shamsi By Match (2024 T20 WC)
Match Runs Balls Wickets ER
South Africa v Nepal at Kingstown, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 14 Jun 2024 19 24 4 4.75
USA v South Africa at North Sound, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 19 Jun 2024 50 24 1 12.5
West Indies v South Africa at North Sound, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 23 Jun 2024 27 24 3 6.75
South Africa v Afghanistan at Tarouba, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Semi-Final, 26 Jun 2024 6 11 3 3.27

More From This Section

India vs South Africa live toss time today

T20 World Cup 2024 final SA vs IND Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Premiumcricket match in cafe

Offers galore: Restaurants, cafes ready pitch for World T20 final

India vs South Africa head-to-head and key stats ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final

T20 WC 2024 Final SA vs IND head-to-head, Key Stats, Barbados pitch report

India vs South Africa playing 11

T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview: Marauding India vs resolute South Africa

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

T20 World Cup 2024: The last Tango for Rohit and Virat in T20I format!


ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 final SA vs IND Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Most runs in a spell by a bowler in T20 World Cup 2024

Shamsi's 50-run spell against the USA is the second most expensive spell in this tournament, only behind Marcus Stoinis' spell against Australia. Markram and the entire South African unit will be hoping that it is the 'on' Shamsi that turns up in the final against India on June 29 in Barbados.

Most Runs Conceded In A Match (2024 T20 WC)
Player Team Match Runs Balls Wickets ER
Marcus Stoinis AUS Australia v India at Gros Islet, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 24 Jun 2024 56 24 2 14
Tabraiz Shamsi SA USA v South Africa at North Sound, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 19 Jun 2024 50 24 1 12.5
Mustafizur Rahman BAN India v Bangladesh at North Sound, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 22 Jun 2024 48 24 0 12
Pat Cummins AUS Australia v India at Gros Islet, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 24 Jun 2024 48 24 0 12
Hardik Pandya IND Australia v India at Gros Islet, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 24 Jun 2024 47 24 0 11.75

Also Read

Time mentioned in local time. Credit: Accuwether.com

LIVE | IND vs SA Final: Barbados weather forecast & hourly rain prediction

Barbados weather live updates

Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES, India vs South Africa final T20 World Cup 2024: Focus on rain in WI

Heinrich Klaasen

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: How Klaasen can counter Indian spinners

Marco Jansen, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: Left-arm pace troubles Indian openers

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final How bowling put Proteas in the final

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: How bowling put Proteas in the final?

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team South Africa cricket team BS Web Reports Tabraiz Shamsi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon