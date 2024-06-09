Business Standard
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Why do Pakistani bowlers fear Virat Kohli?

Kohli has been dismissed only once by Pakistanis in his five innings against them in T20 World Cup history

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Why Pakistani bowlers fear Virat Kohli. Photo: X

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Why Pakistani bowlers fear Virat Kohli. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you ask a Pakistani bowler whom he would fear bowling against in their match versus India in the T20 World Cup 2024, the answer would be Virat Kohli. There are many reasons for the Pakistan bowlers to fear Kohli while bowling to him at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York City on Sunday, June 9. However, the biggest reason would be his impeccable showing against the neighbours in T20 World Cup history.

Virat's emphatic batting average against Pakistan

The meetings between India and Pakistan in the recent past, especially since Virat Kohli became the master of his craft, have been very few and far between. Yet, the Indian batting maestro averages his highest against the Pakistani side, next only to Bangladesh, but the difference between innings played against Bangladesh and Pakistan is double.
While Kohli averages 96.7 against Bangladesh in five innings, he has an average of 81.33 against Pakistan in 10 innings.

Virat Kohli highest average in T20Is by opposition Min. 3 innings
Opposition Inns Average
Bangladesh 5 96.5
Pakistan 10 81.33
Sri Lanka 7 67.8
Afghanistan 4 67
West Indies 13 57

Most runs against a single team in T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli vs Pakistan

Kohli, 36, is also the only batter in the world to score over 300 runs against a single side in T20 World Cup history. The funnier fact is that Kohli has been dismissed only once by Pakistanis in his five innings against them, thereby averaging a gigantic 308 in the tournament's history.


Most runs v opposition team in T20WCs
Batter Opposition Inns Runs Avg
Virat Kohli Pakistan 5 308 308
Chris Gayle Australia 6 289 57.8
Tillakaratne Dilshan West Indies 7 238 47.6
Mahela Jayawardene New Zealand 5 226 75.33
David Warner West Indies 6 226 45.2

No match for Kohli's experience: Rohit Sharma

The experience of Virat Kohli is so priceless that the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma equated it to something unbeatable ahead of the big game in the Big Apple.
 
“He didn’t play the Bangladesh game, but he’s had enough training under his belt before this game. The kind of experience that he has, playing all over the world, playing in big tournaments, nothing can beat that," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.
First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

