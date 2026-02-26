IND vs ZIM live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 game?

Check IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE UPDATES here India (IND) are set to take on the Zimbabwe (ZIM) national cricket team in Match 48 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight (Group A) tonight at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Men in Blue endured a heavy 76-run loss in their Super Eight opener against South Africa, a defeat shaped by David Miller’s commanding half-century and Marco Jansen’s four-wicket haul, which left India struggling with both bat and ball. With their campaign hanging in the balance, India will be eager to respond with a strong performance.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs ZIM pitch report and Chepauk Stadium stats Zimbabwe also had a tough start, suffering a 107-run defeat to West Indies. Once seen as one of the tournament’s surprise packages due to earlier impressive performances, the team now faces a stiff challenge against the host nation.