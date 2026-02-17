New Zealand vs Canada live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC match online?

Match 31 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will see New Zealand national cricket team take on Canada national cricket team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. New Zealand have made a solid start to their campaign, registering two wins from three matches and sitting second on the points table with four points.However, they head into this fixture after a setback against South Africa national cricket team, where they were unable to defend a competitive total of 176 and went down by seven wickets. Despite that loss, their overall performances have kept them firmly in contention for a spot in the next stage.