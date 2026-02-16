Zimbabwe captain Raza urges focus despite famous Australia victory

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza on Monday said that his side's upset win over Australia would count for nothing if they slip up in the next two matches of the T20 World Cup, and the focus is on staying grounded after the giant-killing act.

Zimbabwe stunned former champions Australia by 23 runs in Colombo on Friday, and they would look to beat Ireland on Tuesday to place themselves in a strong position for a Super Eights berth.

"We know this (win over Australia) is just part of that journey that we came and the goals that we set. ... but we always knew there's a next game and that becomes the most important game. Hopefully we get a good result and then the next game becomes the most important game.

"The victories will count for nothing, especially if there is slip-up now. Everybody remains very focused. We've had a travelling day yesterday and a rest day. Today we have trained really well. Tomorrow for me is just another game, but probably the most important game," Raza said at the pre-match press conference.

After the Ireland match, Zimbabwe, who are currently on four points from two matches, play against hosts Sri Lanka on February 19 in their last group match.

Raza conceded that the next two matches would bring a slightly different pressure with the Super Eights qualification hopes on the horizon.

"Yeah, certainly it does. ... it's a lovely position to be in. We've had two results. Fine, the world is talking about Zimbabwe. It is great. But let them do all the talking for us.

"The beauty of these ICC events is that every game you practically feel is a knockout game. And I think it's great for our own mental toughness and growth as well, how well we handle our own expectations rather than what the world wants from us.

"So yeah, but you get excited when the destination looks closer. The biggest challenge, for myself and the team, is to try and stay with the present and just not get too excited with what lies ahead, as long as we can focus on what's right in front of us." Asked if performing on this stage can be life-changing for some of the players in the team, he said, "Yeah, certainly. ICC events change lives in every way, whether that is recognition, fame, whether that is financial, respect, whichever way you look at it, once you do well in ICC events against any team that comes here.

"The top 20 teams are here. So yeah, it is life-changing and hopefully we can keep writing our own history and keep going further than we ever went in our history." He is also happy about the way his pacers -- Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans and even Tinotenda Maposa -- have been performing so far.

On the tight schedule of the T20 World Cup, Raza said it has pros and cons but has been a "balanced schedule for all the teams".

"The advantage is that sometimes when you're winning, the momentum is there and you want to play again and again. The disadvantages are with these conditions the body doesn't recover as well so you want to do something but sometimes it gets tougher to achieve that, whether you're a batter or a bowler.

"It's pro and con and it's happening to every team as well so I think it has been very well balanced schedule for all the teams." Ireland all-rounder Mark Adair admitted that Zimbabwe bowling attack could be one of the best units in that department of the game in this T20 World Cup.

"They're really starting to round out that team and round out that attack. I think they're probably as good of a bowling lineup as you'll find in this competition.

"They're a good batting team and have that little bit of explosiveness towards the back but it's something that we're looking forward to. We've played a lot against them. We've seen a lot of these guys. There should be no surprises for us." Adair said having friends and family along with the players has worked well for the team.

"There's a few parents they shall remain nameless for now I think but yeah there's a few parents that led the charge. I'd be lying if I said my parents weren't involved in that as well but no, yeah like it's brilliant to see them all and we do have such a close-knit group and I think it's brilliant that all the parents get on so well.

"They were all staying in the same hotel so there's a bit of boozing going on there as well I think so look it's good to have them they're always welcome and they'll follow us all around the world." On the team's preparation, he said, "We arrived yesterday -- three o'clock sometime. Travel was good, long enough bus journey though. A few boys were stiff after that but no had a good run around on the outfield this morning to do a bit of fielding.