NZ vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 game?
Sri Lanka are under immediate pressure following a heavy 51-run loss to England national cricket team in their Super Eight opener.
BS Web Team New Delhi
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights will witness a key contest as New Zealand national cricket team take on Sri Lanka national cricket team in Match 46 at the iconic R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, February 25.
New Zealand head into the clash having had an unusual start to their Super Eight campaign. Their opening fixture against Pakistan national cricket team was abandoned due to persistent rain in Colombo, leaving the Black Caps with just a single point from the match. Despite this setback, they had built momentum during the group stage, securing victories in three out of four games and showcasing a balanced combination of batting and bowling.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are under immediate pressure following a heavy 51-run loss to England national cricket team in their Super Eight opener. The home side struggled against England’s spin attack, being bowled out cheaply in a game dominated by slow bowling. With their net run rate already taking a hit, Sri Lanka must respond strongly in front of their home crowd to stay in contention for a semifinal berth. Both teams will look to seize control in what promises to be a pivotal Super Eight encounter. Check all the live updates of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
Feb 25 2026