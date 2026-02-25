NZ vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 game?

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sri Lanka are under immediate pressure following a heavy 51-run loss to England national cricket team in their Super Eight opener.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights will witness a key contest as New Zealand national cricket team take on Sri Lanka national cricket team in Match 46 at the iconic R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, February 25.
 
New Zealand head into the clash having had an unusual start to their Super Eight campaign. Their opening fixture against Pakistan national cricket team was abandoned due to persistent rain in Colombo, leaving the Black Caps with just a single point from the match. Despite this setback, they had built momentum during the group stage, securing victories in three out of four games and showcasing a balanced combination of batting and bowling.
 
 
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are under immediate pressure following a heavy 51-run loss to England national cricket team in their Super Eight opener. The home side struggled against England’s spin attack, being bowled out cheaply in a game dominated by slow bowling. With their net run rate already taking a hit, Sri Lanka must respond strongly in front of their home crowd to stay in contention for a semifinal berth. Both teams will look to seize control in what promises to be a pivotal Super Eight encounter.  Check all the live updates of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here   
 
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details 
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 

