NZ vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 game?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights will witness a key contest as New Zealand national cricket team take on Sri Lanka national cricket team in Match 46 at the iconic R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, February 25.

New Zealand head into the clash having had an unusual start to their Super Eight campaign. Their opening fixture against Pakistan national cricket team was abandoned due to persistent rain in Colombo, leaving the Black Caps with just a single point from the match. Despite this setback, they had built momentum during the group stage, securing victories in three out of four games and showcasing a balanced combination of batting and bowling.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are under immediate pressure following a heavy 51-run loss to England national cricket team in their Super Eight opener. The home side struggled against England's spin attack, being bowled out cheaply in a game dominated by slow bowling. With their net run rate already taking a hit, Sri Lanka must respond strongly in front of their home crowd to stay in contention for a semifinal berth. Both teams will look to seize control in what promises to be a pivotal Super Eight encounter.