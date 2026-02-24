Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC: Ticket refunds for Kolkata, Ahmedabad if PAK reach semis/finals

There will also be a refund in case Sri Lanka qualify and play their semi-final against any other team apart from India.

Narendra Modi Stadium

Narendra Modi Stadium

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tickets for the T20 World Cup semi-finals and final went on sale on Tuesday, with the ICC announcing that Pakistan's appearance in either match will result in a full refund for ticket holders who booked for the Kolkata (semi-final) or Ahmedabad (final) games.

The tickets went on sale at 7pm IST.

Fans will be able to secure seats for the first semifinal on March 4, the second semifinal on March 5 and the final on March 8.

The first semifinal remains a floating venue arrangement with the match to be held either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while the second semifinal will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

 

If Pakistan qualify for the last four stage, they will play in semifinal 1 in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan fail to make the knockouts, but Sri Lanka qualify and play anyone other than India, then the islanders will play in semifinal 1 in Colombo.

If neither of those apply, or if India are drawn against Sri Lanka, then semifinal 1 will be played in Kolkata on the same date.

The final, meanwhile, will be played in Ahmedabad unless Pakistan reach the summit clash. In that instance, the final will move to Colombo.

Should tickets be purchased for a venue that doesn't end up hosting either semifinal 1 or the final, these will be refunded to the ticket-holder.

All tickets will be available to purchase at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

