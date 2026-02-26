Raining sixes in Chennai! India smash record sixes in T20 World Cup
India's onslaught is now also 2nd on the list for the most sixes hit in a single T20 World Cup innings, only two behind West Indies's recent blitz against Zimbabwe this year.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Team India batters would finally feel like a weight has been taken off their shoulders as the line-up which was once expected to cross the 300-run mark in the coming matches, just posted their highest total in T20 World Cups, posting a mammoth 256/4 in their 20 overs against Zimbabwe at the Ma Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.
|Highest total in T20 World Cups
|Rank
|Total
|Team
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|1
|260/6
|Sri Lanka
|Kenya
|Johannesburg
|2007
|2
|256/4
|India
|Zimbabwe
|Chennai
|2026*
|3
|254/6
|West Indies
|Zimbabwe
|Wankhede
|2026
|4
|235/5
|Ireland
|Oman
|Colombo SSC
|2026
|5
|230/8
|England
|South Africa
|Wankhede
|2016
|6
|229/4
|South Africa
|England
|Wankhede
|2016
|Most Sixes for India in a T20 World Cup Innings
|Opponent
|Year
|Sixes
|Zimbabwe
|2026*
|17
|Australia
|2024
|15
|Namibia
|2026
|14
|Most sixes in a T20 World Cup innings
|Rank
|Team
|Opponent
|Year
|Sixes
|1
|West Indies
|Zimbabwe
|2026
|19
|2
|Netherlands
|Ireland
|2014
|19
|3
|India
|Zimbabwe
|2026
|17
|4
|Australia
|India
|2010
|16
|5
|India
|Australia
|2024
|15
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:19 PM IST