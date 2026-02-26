Raining sixes in Chennai! India smash record sixes in T20 World Cup

Highest total in T20 World Cups Rank Total Team Opponent Venue Year 1 260/6 Sri Lanka Kenya Johannesburg 2007 2 256/4 India Zimbabwe Chennai 2026* 3 254/6 West Indies Zimbabwe Wankhede 2026 4 235/5 Ireland Oman Colombo SSC 2026 5 230/8 England South Africa Wankhede 2016 6 229/4 South Africa England Wankhede 2016 Team India batters would finally feel like a weight has been taken off their shoulders as the line-up which was once expected to cross the 300-run mark in the coming matches, just posted their highest total in T20 World Cups, posting a mammoth 256/4 in their 20 overs against Zimbabwe at the Ma Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Team India batters would finally feel like a weight has been taken off their shoulders as the line-up which was once expected to cross the 300-run mark in the coming matches, just posted their highest total in T20 World Cups, posting a mammoth 256/4 in their 20 overs against Zimbabwe at the Ma Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The massive total was reached courtesy of their six hitting prowess, which saw them smash 17 sixes in the innings, a record number of maximums for India in T20 World Cups. Most Sixes for India in a T20 World Cup Innings Opponent Year Sixes Zimbabwe 2026* 17 Australia 2024 15 Namibia 2026 14 They have surpassed the 15 sixes hit against Australia back in 2024 as the likes of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya went berserk on the night and left the Zimbabwe bowlers gasping for air. Most sixes in a T20 World Cup innings Rank Team Opponent Year Sixes 1 West Indies Zimbabwe 2026 19 2 Netherlands Ireland 2014 19 3 India Zimbabwe 2026 17 4 Australia India 2010 16 5 India Australia 2024 15

The onslaught is now also 2nd on the list for the most sixes hit in a single T20 World Cup innings, only two behind West Indies's recent blitz against Zimbabwe this year.