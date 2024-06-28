Business Standard
T20 WC 2024 Final SA vs IND head-to-head, Key Stats, Barbados pitch report

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final, India vs South Africa head-to-head record, key stats, Barbados pitch report here

India vs South Africa head-to-head and key stats ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final

India vs South Africa head-to-head and key stats ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final

Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:20 PM IST
In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final, India will face South Africa at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday (June 29). Although the weather forecast for Saturday is not encouraging, there is a reserve day in place for the final.

As Rohit Sharma has reiterated multiple times, weather conditions are not in anybody's control. Let's take a look at the India vs South Africa head-to-head stats in T20 Internationals and World Cup history.

Bridgetown, Barbados Pitch Report

The Barbados wicket is expected to be batting-friendly with an average score of 167 runs while the winning first innings score is 184 since 2022. However, in the T20 World Cup 2024, the average first innings score is 150, while 182 is the winning score when batting first.

The records at the venue also suggest that pacers are expected to enjoy more success at Kensington Oval, given that fast bowlers have picked 145 wickets compared to spinners' 99 in 20 matches since 2022.

Pace v Spin at Venue in T20s Since 2022
All Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR
Pace 20 0.58 145 8.05 23.66 17.63
Spin 20 0.42 99 7.13 21.87 18.4
             
Overs 1-6 Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR
Pace 20 0.76 48 7.31 27.15 22.29
Spin 19 0.24 9 7.75 49.11 38
             
Overs 7-15 Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR
Pace 20 0.37 26 7.52 35.73 28.5
Spin 20 0.63 74 6.6 18.85 17.14
             
Overs 16-20 Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR
Pace 19 0.78 71 9.65 16.87 10.49
Spin 16 0.22 16 9.28 20.5 13.25

India vs South Africa final date and time

T20 World Cup 2024 final date, time, reserve day, Barbados Stadium stats


SA vs IND Head-to-Head Stats

In the head-to-head battle, India hold an advantageous position with 14 wins in 26 matches, while the Proteas have won 11.

In T20 World Cups, India's record is also superior to Aiden Markram's side as the Men in Blue have won four matches compared to South Africa's two.



India vs South Africa head-to-head stats (Overall)
  Matches Wins - SA Wins - IND Super Over Wins - SA Super Over Wins- IND No Result
Overall 26 11 14 0 0 1
Since 2021 11 5 5 0 0 1
In T20 World Cup 6 2 4 0 0 0


India vs South Africa head-to-head stats in last five meetings

But in recent head-to-head stats, South Africa have won three out of the five matches. 

SA vs IND head-to-head in previous five meetings
Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings
2023-12-14 IND win by 106 runs New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg IND - 201/7 (20.0) SA - 95/10 (13.5)
2023-12-12 SA win by 5 wickets (DLS method) St George's Park, Gqeberha IND - 180/7 (19.3) SA - 154/5 (13.5)
2022-10-30 SA win by 5 wickets Perth Stadium, Perth IND - 133/9 (20.0) SA - 137/5 (19.4)
2022-10-04 SA win by 49 runs Holkar Stadium, Indore SA - 227/3 (20.0) IND - 178/10 (18.3)
2022-10-02 IND win by 16 runs Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati IND - 237/3 (20.0) SA - 221/3 (20.0)

From average first innings score to key toss stats: Key records at Kensington Oval in Barbados stats

T20 stats in Bridgetown, Barbados
T20s at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings
Since 2022 20 11 7 167.95 184.55 8.03
T20WC 2024 8 3 3 150.43 182 6.65




What to do after winning the toss at Kensington Oval in Barbados?
T20s at Venue Matches Toss Win - Bat Toss Win - Field
Since 2022 20 5 15
T20WC 2024 8 3 5


India vs South Africa head-to-head stats venue-wise

South Africa vs India head-to-head stats (venue-wise)
At Venues Matches Played India South Africa Tie No result Abandoned
Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
Barabati Stadium 2 - 2 - - -
Barsapara Cricket Stadium 1 1 - - - -
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 1 1 - - - -
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 1 - - - -
Eden Gardens 1 - - - - 1
Greenfield International Stadium 1 1 - - - -
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 2 - 1 - - 1
Holkar Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
Kingsmead 2 1 - - - 1
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 2 - 1 - 1 -
Moses Mabhida Stadium 1 1 - - - -
Newlands 1 1 - - - -
Perth Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 1 1 - - - -
R.Premadasa Stadium 1 1 - - - -
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 - - - -
Shere Bangla National Stadium 1 1 - - - -
St George's Park 1 - 1 - - -
SuperSport Park 1 - 1 - - -
The Wanderers Stadium 4 3 1 - - -
Trent Bridge 1 - 1 - - -

India vs South Africa key match-ups

Players' battle: SA batters vs India bowlers - All T20s
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
Q de Kock AR Patel 11 120 71 2 60 169 11 5
H Klaasen YS Chahal 8 133 60 3 44.3 221.7 4 14
DA Miller RA Jadeja 14 142 83 2 71 171.1 8 10
DA Miller HH Pandya 9 43 34 4 10.75 126.5 3 2
Q de Kock Arshdeep Singh 7 31 32 3 10.33 96.9 2 1
Q de Kock YS Chahal 9 54 44 6 9 122.7 6 1
AK Markram AR Patel 3 5 6 2 2.5 83.3 0 0
DA Miller YS Chahal 11 96 52 3 32 184.6 2 9

Players’ battle: India batters vs SA bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
HH Pandya K Rabada 12 73 51 2 36.5 143.1 5 5
RG Sharma AA Nortje 7 60 34 2 30 176.5 5 5
RG Sharma K Rabada 15 90 76 4 22.5 118.4 10 5
SA Yadav K Rabada 12 126 68 3 42 185.3 12 7
SA Yadav KA Maharaj 5 69 43 0 - 160.5 6 4
V Kohli K Rabada 13 51 48 4 12.75 106.3 4 1
SA Yadav AA Nortje 6 49 33 2 24.5 148.5 6 3

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

