T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 updated points table: PAK, ENG, SL, NZ rankings

The Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is well underway with the 2nd round of fixtures beginning today, as all teams battle for semifinal qualification. Group 2 of the Super 8, consisting of Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, have all played their first set of matches in Sri Lanka, where, along with team performance, the weather is also playing a big role in the standings.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: ENG vs PAK pitch report and Pallekele Stadium stats The 2nd round of matches began with Pakistan taking on England in Pallekele after their first match was washed out at the venue. A win for England would ensure qualification into the semi-final on the night for them with 2 wins in as many games.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 England 1 1 0 0 2 2.55 2 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 1 0 3 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 0 4 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -2.55