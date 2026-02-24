T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 updated points table: PAK, ENG, SL, NZ rankings
Shashwat Nishant New delhi
The Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is well underway with the 2nd round of fixtures beginning today, as all teams battle for semifinal qualification. Group 2 of the Super 8, consisting of Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, have all played their first set of matches in Sri Lanka, where, along with team performance, the weather is also playing a big role in the standings.
The 2nd round of matches began with Pakistan taking on England in Pallekele after their first match was washed out at the venue. A win for England would ensure qualification into the semi-final on the night for them with 2 wins in as many games.
|T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.55
|2
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.55
|T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 fixtures and results
|Match No.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Result
|41
|Feb 21, 2026
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|19:00:00
|Match abandoned
|42
|Feb 22, 2026
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|15:00:00
|England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs
|45
|Feb 24, 2026
|England vs Pakistan
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|19:00:00
|Ongoing
|46
|Feb 25, 2026
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|19:00:00
|TBA
|49
|Feb 27, 2026
|England vs New Zealand
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|19:00:00
|TBA
|50
|Feb 28, 2026
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|19:00:00
|TBA
Topics : Cricket News ICC T20 World Cup Pakistan cricket team England cricket team New Zealand cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:27 PM IST