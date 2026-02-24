Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 09:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 updated points table: PAK, ENG, SL, NZ rankings

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 updated points table: PAK, ENG, SL, NZ rankings

The 2nd round of matches began with Pakistan taking on England in Pallekele after their first match was washed out at the venue.

The Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is well underway with the 2nd round of fixtures beginning today, as all teams battle for semifinal qualification. Group 2 of the Super 8, consisting of Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, have all played their first set of matches in Sri Lanka, where, along with team performance, the weather is also playing a big role in the standings.
 
The 2nd round of matches began with Pakistan taking on England in Pallekele after their first match was washed out at the venue. A win for England would ensure qualification into the semi-final on the night for them with 2 wins in as many games. 
 
 
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table
Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 England 1 1 0 0 2 2.55
2 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 1 0
3 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 0
4 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -2.55
   
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 fixtures and results
Match No. Date Fixture Venue Time (IST) Result
41 Feb 21, 2026 Pakistan vs New Zealand Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 Match abandoned
42 Feb 22, 2026 England vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 15:00:00 England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs
45 Feb 24, 2026 England vs Pakistan Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 19:00:00 Ongoing
46 Feb 25, 2026 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 TBA
49 Feb 27, 2026 England vs New Zealand Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 TBA
50 Feb 28, 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 19:00:00 TBA
 

