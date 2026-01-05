Monday, January 05, 2026 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 World Cup 2026 revised schedule likely to test ICC logistics

T20 World Cup 2026 revised schedule likely to test ICC logistics

If Bangladesh's games are moved out of India, Eden Gardens could still be required to host other fixtures at short notice; that would mean reshuffling teams, match timings and operational staff

ICC Chairman Jay Shah at Lord's

File photo: ICC Chairman Jay Shah at Lord's cricket ground.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With barely a month to go before the men’s T20 World Cup begins, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing a complex logistical puzzle as it works on a possible revision of the tournament schedule. Any late changes, administrators acknowledge privately, would stretch planning systems already locked into place for a global event jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.
 
Reports suggest the ICC is actively examining alternative scheduling options after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formally conveyed its reluctance to send the team to India under the current circumstances. While no final decision has been announced, officials are understood to be open to adjustments and could arrive at a call within the next 24 to 48 hours.
 
 
At present, Bangladesh are scheduled to play three group matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata — against West Indies, Italy and England — and one match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Nepal. Any shift in their participation would have a cascading effect on the broader fixture list, potentially forcing matches not involving Bangladesh to be rearranged as well.
 
Venue pressure builds in India
 
One of the immediate complications relates to venue allocation. If Bangladesh’s games are moved out of India, Eden Gardens could still be required to host other fixtures at short notice. That would mean reshuffling teams, match timings and operational staff, all while ticketing, security deployment and broadcast plans are already in motion.

Such last-mile changes are particularly challenging at marquee venues like Eden Gardens, where crowd management and city-level coordination involve multiple agencies. Even minor fixture alterations typically require weeks of advance planning — time the ICC no longer has. 
Bangladesh T20 World Cup matches likely to be hosted by Sri Lanka
 
Sri Lanka, as co-host, is the most obvious alternative if Bangladesh’s request is accepted. From a logistical standpoint, shifting matches within a host country already embedded in tournament planning is simpler than introducing a new venue altogether. Infrastructure, accreditation systems and broadcast arrangements are already aligned with ICC requirements.
 
However, accommodating additional matches would still require re-slotting fixtures, adjusting rest days for teams and ensuring that pitch preparation remains consistent with competitive standards. For opponents scheduled to play Bangladesh, travel plans would also need to be reworked with minimal turnaround time.  ALSO READ: Mustafizur never condoned hate speech; BCCI decision 'appalling': Tharoor
 
Safety concerns and wider context
 
The BCB’s position is rooted in what it has described as safety and security concerns around travel to India. Following an emergency meeting, the board resolved that the team would not travel under the prevailing environment and approached the ICC to stage all of Bangladesh’s matches outside India.
 
The request has gained momentum amid a separate controversy involving Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman and his exit from an IPL squad, which has reinforced perceptions in Dhaka that conditions have become unfavourable. While ICC tournaments operate independently of bilateral leagues, administrators are conscious that the wider political and sporting climate cannot be ignored entirely.
 
ICC walks a fine line
 
For the ICC, the decision is as much political as it is operational. Agreeing to Bangladesh’s request could help defuse tensions and underline the governing body’s emphasis on player welfare. At the same time, it risks opening the door to future venue changes driven by bilateral disputes rather than tournament imperatives.
 
From an execution standpoint, a revised schedule would mean updating ticket inventories in India, reassigning commercial deliverables and ensuring that broadcast partners are aligned with new match windows. With sponsors, broadcasters and host boards operating on fixed timelines, flexibility is limited.
 
As the opening match approaches, the ICC’s priority is expected to be tournament certainty. Whether that means accommodating Bangladesh’s concerns or holding firm on the original schedule, the next decision will test the organisation’s ability to balance diplomacy, logistics and the integrity of a global showpiece — all under the pressure of an unforgiving clock. 
 

When World Cups were reshaped: Lessons from the past

 
The ICC has, on multiple occasions, been forced to rework World Cup plans in response to logistical, climatic and security challenges — often at short notice.
 
2023 ODI World Cup in India
 
During the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, the governing body revised the schedule less than two months before the tournament began. Nine matches saw changes to dates or start times, with the high-profile India–Pakistan fixture in Ahmedabad moved forward by a day after authorities flagged security concerns linked to the Navratri festival.
 
1992 ODI World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand
 
Schedule alterations have also been driven by environmental factors. The ODI World Cup originally planned for 1991 was deferred to 1992 after concerns were raised about unsuitable weather conditions in Australia and New Zealand during the October–November window. The shift to February–March not only ensured better playing conditions but also coincided with South Africa’s return to international cricket, allowing its inclusion in the tournament.
 
1999 ODI World Cup
 
To correct the disrupted World Cup cycle that followed, the ICC staged the 1999 ODI World Cup just three years after the 1996 edition, ensuring the event did not clash with the Summer Olympics and restoring balance to the international calendar.
 
2021 T20 World Cup
 
More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic forced sweeping changes. The 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia was postponed by a year due to global travel restrictions, with hosting rights subsequently reallocated. The following year, continuing public health concerns led to the 2021 T20 World Cup being shifted out of India to the UAE and Oman, even though India retained hosting status.
 
2026 T20 World Cup
 
The 2026 T20 World Cup now risks becoming the latest addition to that list. With Bangladesh seeking to avoid playing its matches in India citing security concerns, the ICC has begun examining alternative scheduling and venue options, including the possibility of relocating Bangladesh’s fixtures to Sri Lanka.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

