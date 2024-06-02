Canada to Uganda: Schedule, stats of teams appearing in 1st T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2024 is going to witness three new teams playing their first-ever T20 World Cup in the history of their cricketing journey. They are co-hosts USA, Canada and Uganda. It has been a thrilling journey for all three of them.

Canada





ALSO READ: USA to Uganda: Everything about associate nations at T20 World Cup 2024 A place where cricket has been played since the 19th century, Canada has always looked like a team that could reach the next level but has failed. They last appeared in a Cricket World Cup in 2011, but that was in the 50-over format. With the number of teams increasing to 20 and each continent getting its qualifying tournament instead of a centralised qualifier, Canada won the Americas Qualifier to make the cut for the global event.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here



In their first-ever World Cup, despite making 194/5 in their 20 overs, they failed to defend it as arch-rivals USA won the game by three wickets and with 2.2 overs to spare. In their first-ever World Cup, despite making 194/5 in their 20 overs, they failed to defend it as arch-rivals USA won the game by three wickets and with 2.2 overs to spare.

Canada Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi; Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar

Canada's schedule for T20 World Cup 2024



Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time IST Canada USA Grand Prairie, Dallas June 2, 2024 18:00:00 Canada Ireland Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York June 7, 2024 20:00:00 Canada Pakistan Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York June 11, 2024 20:00:00 Canada India Central Broward Park Stadium, Florida June 15, 2024 20:00:00

Canada's Key T20 Stats

Matches Played 60 Matches Won 30 Matches Lost 27 No Result 3 Tied 0 Highest Score 245/1 vs Panama Lowest Score 75 vs Zimbabwe Most Runs by a player Navneet Dhaliwal 931 runs Most Wickets by a player Saad Bin Zafar 43 wickets

USA

Being the Co-hosts, USA have made their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debut in this edition. They announced their arrival in style as they beat neighbours Canada by seven wickets while chasing 195 to win in the tournament opener at Texas on June 2 (IST).

Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here



It is amazing how after playing their first T20I in only 2021, the USA have travelled so fast that they beat Ireland and Bangladesh on their way to the T20 World Cup 2024. They are expected to put up a great showing against big guns like India and Pakistan. It is amazing how after playing their first T20I in only 2021, the USA have travelled so fast that they beat Ireland and Bangladesh on their way to the T20 World Cup 2024. They are expected to put up a great showing against big guns like India and Pakistan.

USA Squad for T20 World Cup 2024





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024: How US vs Canada cricket rivalry is older than Ashes? Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir; Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

USA's schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time IST USA Canada Grand Prairie, Dallas June 2, 2024 18:00:00 USA Pakistan Grand Prairie, Dallas June 6, 2024 21:00:00 USA India Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York June 12, 2024 20:00:00 USA Ireland Central Broward Park Stadium, Florida June 14, 2024 20:00:00

USA Key T20 Stats

Matches Played 30 Matches Won 18 Matches Lost 10 No Result 1 Tied 1 Highest Score 230/3 vs Canada Lowest Score 92 vs PNG Most Runs by a player Steven Taylor 742 runs Most Wickets by a player Saurabh Netravalkar 27 wickets

Uganda

The newest kid on the block of African cricket, Uganda was the most difficult and surreal qualification to the biggest stage in the smallest and most popular format of cricket.

The Cranes as they are called beat a Test-playing member of the ICC, Zimbabwe during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier and finished second behind Namibia to make it to their first-ever World Cup.

Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here



Uganda Squad for T20 World Cup 2024



Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel; Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

Uganda's schedule for T20 World Cup 2024



Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time IST Uganda Afghanistan Guyana National Stadium, Guyana June 4, 2024 06:00:00 Uganda Papua New Guinea Guyana National Stadium, Guyana June 6, 2024 05:00:00 Uganda West Indies Guyana National Stadium, Guyana June 9, 2024 06:00:00 Uganda New Zealand Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba June 15, 2024 06:00:00