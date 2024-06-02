T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Catch Ravi B, DJ Anna in action from 6 PM IST

The T20 World Cup 2024 will kick-off in the Caribbean with the co-hosts West Indies (WI) taking on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in their opening encounter at the National Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. However, it will be a party atmosphere even in a 10:30 AM Local time start on a Sunday thanks to a grand opening ceremony of the tournament.

Caribbean music sensations such as Kevin Rudder, Chutney music king Ravi B, Dj Anna, Dj Ultra and Erphan Alves liven up the scenes before the action begins. The opening ceremony will start at 8:AM Local time onwards, which will be 6:00 PM IST.

T20 World Cup 2024: WI vs PNG Playing 11 prediction

West Indies playing 11 probable: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer/Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Moite, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph/Akeal Hosein

Papua New Guinea playing 11 probable: Tony Ura, Sesa Bau, Assad Vala, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

WI vs PNG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between West Indies skipper Rovman Powell and his PNG counterpart Assad Vala will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the West Indies (WI) vs Papua New Guinea (PNG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The WI vs PNG Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs PNG Live streaming

WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

