T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Catch Ravi B, DJ Anna in action from 6 PM IST
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
The T20 World Cup 2024 will kick-off in the Caribbean with the co-hosts West Indies (WI) taking on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in their opening encounter at the National Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. However, it will be a party atmosphere even in a 10:30 AM Local time start on a Sunday thanks to a grand opening ceremony of the tournament.
Caribbean music sensations such as Kevin Rudder, Chutney music king Ravi B, Dj Anna, Dj Ultra and Erphan Alves liven up the scenes before the action begins. The opening ceremony will start at 8:AM Local time onwards, which will be 6:00 PM IST.
T20 World Cup 2024: WI vs PNG Playing 11 prediction
West Indies playing 11 probable: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer/Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Moite, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph/Akeal Hosein
Papua New Guinea playing 11 probable: Tony Ura, Sesa Bau, Assad Vala, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea
WI vs PNG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between West Indies skipper Rovman Powell and his PNG counterpart Assad Vala will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the West Indies (WI) vs Papua New Guinea (PNG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The WI vs PNG Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs PNG Live streaming
WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
5:26 PM
T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Why is opening ceremony happening before the second match?
The grand opening ceremony will take place not before the first match between co-hosts USA and Canada (USA vs CAN), but rather before the second match of the tournament between other co-hosts West Indies and Papua New Guinea (WI vs PNG) at the Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.
This is because West Indies will host the majority of the tournament as the USA has been allotted only 16 games and all of them will be played in the group stage only. Hence, the Windies, a permanent member of the International Cricket Council were allotted the official opening ceremony.
Also, the opening ceremony ahead of the second match was more suitable according to the timing of the largest cricket audience in the Indian subcontinent.
5:20 PM
T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: What can we expect at the ceremony?
Star Trinidadian singers David Rudder with Erphaan Alves and Chutney music star Ravi B along with DJs Anna and Ultra will lighten up the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana during the T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony.
5:09 PM
T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates | WI vs PNG: Welcome to the live blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 encounters from the National Stadium in Georgetown Guyana. But before the match starts, catch all the glimpses of a breathtaking Opening Ceremony here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 5:12 PM IST