T20 World Cup 2024 warm-ups: IND vs BAN live match time, live streaming

Indian cricket team will be in action for the first time ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, when they lock horns with Bangladesh in their only warm-up match at newly-built Nassau County Ground in New York on June 1 (Saturday).

The warm-up game against Bangladesh will provide Rohit Sharma's men a chance to get used to the conditions before their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on June 5 in New York.





ALSO READ: USA to IND: A look at new jerseys of all 20 teams for T20 WC 2024; In Pics The IND vs BAN warm-up game is important from India's perspective given their matches will start in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at 10.30 AM local time (8 PM Indian Standard Time) and the Indian stars need to get used to day-time matches after playing under lights in the IPL for the last two months.

New York weather forecast on June 1

With most practice matches leading into the ICC marquee event washed out, there is good news for the Indian fans in New York and at home. There is no chance of rainfall in New York on June 1 morning, when India's warm-up is scheduled.

The New York Temperature will be ideal for a game of cricket as it is expected to oscillate between 20 to 24 degrees Celsius.

India vs Bangladesh warm-up match rules

Warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not carry international T20 status

Teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad.

In a change from the previous rights cycle, teams will now have the option of playing up to two warm-up matches depending on arrival time at the event

India cricket team news

Meanwhile, it still needs to be confirmed whether India's premier batter Virat Kohli has joined the squad in New York or not. With India's first match scheduled to take on June 5, Kohli in all likelihood, will miss the India vs Bangladesh practice game on Saturday.

Bangladesh team news

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto would not have forgotten Bangladesh's shocking series defeat against the USA a few days back.

The United States, largely constituted by expat players, scored a stunning 2-1 win over Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series at home last week, signalling that they are no mere pushovers.





India squad for T20 World Cup 2024



Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.



Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup 2024



Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.



ALSO READ: Check full squads of 20 teams participating in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Hence, Shanto might be hoping for a quick turnaround against formidable India, even though it's a warm-up match at this scenic stadium, which will also host India vs Pakistan match on June 9.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Bangladesh warm-up match live timing (IST), live streaming

When will India vs Bangladesh warm-up take place?

India vs Bangladesh warm-up match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will take place on June 1, 2024 in New York.

At what time will India vs Bangladesh warm-up match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

India vs Bangladesh warm-up match will begin at 8 PM IST on June 1, 2024. It will be a day game as it will start at 10:30 AM in New York.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Bangladesh match in India?

Star Sports will live telecast India vs Bangladesh warm-up match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of IND vs BAN warm-up match in India?