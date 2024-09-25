All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 venues in UAE

The 9th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to begin on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates, as teams gear up to compete for supremacy. A total of 24 matches will be played in the tournament.

Originally scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, the matches have now been shifted to the UAE. The opening tie between Bangladesh and Scotland will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The other venue for the tournament is the Dubai International Stadium, which will begin hosting the third match of the tournament. Dubai will also host the final of the tournament on October 20.