Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka announces their squad, Ranaweera included

Sri Lanka on Friday recalled left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera in their 15-member squad to be led by inspirational skipper Chamari Athapaththu for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in UAE.

Ranaweera, with over 12 years of international experience, last featured for Sri Lanka during the 2024 Women's World Cup Qualifiers. The seasoned spinner is expected to thrive in the spin-friendly conditions of the UAE, adding depth to Sri Lanka's bowling attack.

Sri Lanka have had a prolific run over the last 18 months, securing series triumphs over England and South Africa for the first time ever in any format, apart from their historic Asia Cup win.