AP inter 1st year hall ticket 2025 Out: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 today, February 21, 2025, on its official website, bieap.apcfss.in.
Candidates who have registered for the AP Board intern examination can download their exam hall tickets.
The exam hall ticket contains all the necessary information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam schedule and other relevant information.
Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) conducts the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year, which refers to a two-year intermediate education program and this program is equivalent to 11th and 12th grades in the educational systems.
How to download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025:
How to download AP Inter Hall Tickets through WhatsApp?
Students can also download the AP government's WhatsApp governance services allowing students to download their hall tickets directly through WhatsApp.
When will the AP Inter exam date 2025 take place?
AP Inter exam date 2025: The AP Inter 1st Year Board Exam will take place from March 1 to March 19, 2025, while the AP Inter 2nd Year Exam will take place from March 1 to March 20, 2025.
Both exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates should bring their hall tickets and valid ID proof to the exam centres.
AP Inter Exam 2025: Important Instructions and Guideline for students
For any queries related to hall tickets or examination schedules, students should contact school authorities and directly reach out to the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh.